Zema announces 10% readjustment to all public servants in Minas Gerais – Gerais

Security servers launched white strike earlier this week (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The government of Minas Gerais announced, this Thursday (24/2), that it will readjust by 10.06% the salaries of all categories of civil servants. The index corresponds to the recomposition of the losses that inflation caused in the salaries of civil servants. The increase is general and will be given to inactive and inactive from May.

The announcement was made by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), on social media. Moments later, the Secretary of State for Planning and Management, Luísa Barreto, appeared at a press conference at the Administrative City, in Belo Horizonte, to detail the measures.

Palácio Tiradentes promised to send, even today, a Bill (PL) to the Legislative Assembly to regularize the salary replacement.

The text sent to deputies will provide that all servers receive recomposed salaries from the fifth month of 2022. Teachers, however, will receive retroactive values ​​from January. The general readjustment will bring extra costs of R$ 4 billion.

The civil servants’ allowance will also be adjusted. The value, currently set at R$ 47, will become R$ 75.

“This resource will come from the government’s effort to contain expenses and collection. We are making all these efforts now and we are confident of our ability to pay at this time, which does not remove the need for measures that guarantee fiscal sustainability. medium and long term, we still have a delicate fiscal situation”, said Luísa Barreto.

Government promises more benefits to security forces

The decision to increase the monthly earnings comes three days after security forces started a strike in search of salary replacement. Zema also promised to send another project to the Assembly to expand the uniform allowance paid to agents.

The benefit, granted in April, will now be given in three installments – in March, June and October. Each slice will correspond to 40% of a first-class soldier’s pay. According to Luísa Barreto, considering the 10% readjustment, the uniform allowance will have three annual payments of around R$ 2 thousand.

In addition to the R$ 4 billion, the readjustments to the benefits will consume, annually, about R$ 500 million to the state coffers.

“The blanket of public accounts is short. Therefore, the commitment that I make today with the servants of Minas are conquests that, at this moment, are at the limit of the state’s possibility”, punctuated Zema.