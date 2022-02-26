5 new features promise to make WhatsApp look new; know which

The new features of Whatsapp will be released very soon and will give the app a new look. The news will be available for devices that have Android and iOS systems. The specialized website WABetaInfo has detailed some features that will be released within the next few months.

Messaging app with a new interface

The messenger will have a new interface for voice calls in the beta version for iOS. The same feature will also be released for Android.

After users complained about the update that brings a redesigned contact list, the app decided to restore the changes in a beta update for the Android system. The change should be available soon to all users.

New change in the app

Another update for the Android 2.22.5.11 beta is the insertion of a new view on sharing images and videos, which will now appear as if they were documents.

It was not detailed whether this change will be official or only temporary.

emojis on whatsapp

It will now be possible to use shortcuts in the new beta update for Windows 2.2206.1.0 (UWP version) for sending emojis. This novelty is expected by many users.

New way to send audio

It is possible to already see some changes in the sending of voice notes. The icon has been changed, as well as the button, playback speed and voice waves that now appear.

WhatsApp for PC

Finally, there are also changes to the messenger version in the desktop beta. New end-to-end encryption indicators in WhatsApp are being developed for a future update.

The same feature is also in development for the iOS beta.