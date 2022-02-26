7 benefits of meditation for your mental health

As the pandemic continues to affect our mental health, more and more people are turning to the ancient practice of meditation to manage their mental health. Here are some science-backed benefits.

Meditation can help reduce stress: It’s easy to become overwhelmed by stress as the boundaries between home, workplace, and educational institutions blur. The good thing is that a few minutes of meditation can help you deal with stress effectively. In an eight-week study, researchers found that meditation can reduce inflammation caused by stress, proving that meditation has a positive effect on stress.



–Continues after advertising–

Meditation can help with anxiety: Inadvertently, we build up unhealthy levels of stress that wreak havoc on our mental health later on. Meditation can reduce stress levels, which means less anxiety. Researchers found that meditation helped patients with chronic anxiety reduce their levels in just two weeks.

Meditation helps you fight loneliness: People have distanced themselves physically and emotionally in pandemic times. Loneliness can be difficult to deal with people. There aren’t many studies that look at the correlation between meditation and loneliness. However, researchers have tried to assess this connection in healthcare workers due to their increased social isolation during the pandemic. They found that there was an improvement in solitude among those who meditated.

Meditation helps you deal with death and loss: Dealing with the loss of someone close to you can affect your mental health, leading to depression. Researchers conducted a study to assess the effect of mindfulness on the cognition of bereaved individuals. At eight weeks, they found significant improvement in both executive control and emotion regulation in bereaved individuals.

Meditation makes you calm: If you are looking for inner peace and calm, meditation can help. The Mayo Clinic claims that meditation can restore calm and inner peace, contributing to your overall well-being.



–Continues after advertising–

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related