Activision Blizzard sued by shareholders over deal with Microsoft • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh

They accuse the company of not thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Activision Blizzard is embroiled in more lawsuits.

This time it is two shareholders of the company who consider the acquisition by Microsoft to be unfair and that the decision was taken without the best interests of shareholders in mind.

Kyle Watson accuses the directors of Activision Blizzard of simply seeking great benefits for themselves and the company’s top managers, and adds that the decision was made without any opinion on the part of shareholders.

Watson also says the documents handed over to US authorities do not provide the information they need to make an “intelligent, educated and rational” decision to vote in favor of the deal.

The lawsuit also criticizes Activision Blizzard for not creating an independent committee made up of people with no personal interests in the business to manage it. This is the second lawsuit filed against the company due to the announcement of the deal with Microsoft.

Activision Blizzard reacted through a spokesperson and strongly disagrees with the allegations and says it will present its arguments to the court.

