After the US demands Russia, the US Secretary of State calls the Brazilian Chancellor – International

BRASILIA – The Secretary of State for U.S, Antony Blinkencalled the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Françain the morning of this Friday, 25, to deal with the attacks of the Russia The Ukraine and on the Brazilian government’s position on the conflict.

According to Itamaratythe two “discussed what can be done to end ongoing military operations, restore peace and prevent the civilian population from continuing to suffer the consequences of the conflict”.

The day before, American diplomacy had expressed the wish that the Brazil condemn the attacks and take a more critical stance on the military action unleashed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“Any statement condemning Russian actions, such as violations of international law and the Charter of United Nations, help is welcome. A request for the de-escalation of hostilities against the Ukrainian people and for the withdrawal of troops is an important step for all countries,” said Douglas Koneff, the current head of US diplomacy in Brasilia. “Brazil is an important country, it has a seat on the Security Council. The voice of Brazil matters”.

The message is part of the effort to Washington to demonstrate the strength and unity of the other democratic nations against Russian attacks. The same pressure movement on the Brazilian government has been carried out by ambassadors from countries in Europewho demand from Brazil a clearer position on the war.

So far, the Brazilian government has said only that it adopts a tone of “balance” in the face of the conflict and views events “with great concern”.

Definition

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that a definitive position belongs to him alone. On Thursday, the 24th, the chief executive disallowed the vice president, Hamilton Mourãowho had declared that Brazil is not neutral in the conflict and does not agree with the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

In a live broadcast alongside Chancellor Carlos França, Bolsonaro, however, did not say what he thinks about Russian military action.

“To make it very clear: Article 84 of the Constitution says that the president is the one who talks about this subject. And the president is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro. I saw the images – she’s saying something she shouldn’t. It’s not her responsibility. It’s our responsibility,” Bolsonaro said.

About 500 Brazilians are in Ukraine. The Itamaraty informed that there is no plan for evacuation because there are no minimum safety conditions for leaving by land. Ukrainian airspace is closed.