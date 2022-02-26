Alex Braga and Ronaldo Tiradentes exchange offenses and pushes at DB da Ponta Negra

Manaus – Security cameras at the DB supermarket record communicators Ronaldo Tiradentes and Alex Braga in a fight that involved cursing and exchanging shoves. The fact occurred on the afternoon of this Friday (25/2), at Empório DB in the west of Manaus.

Ronaldo Tiradentes claims that Alex Braga went after him. In the images, it is possible to see that Tiradentes was with his back to choose products in a refrigerator, when Alex Braga slammed his back on the refrigerator door, to provoke Ronaldo Tiradentes. From then on, other verbal aggressions were exchanged.

The presenter Alex Braga’s mother crossed in front and desperately asked Ronaldo not to attack Alex, who ran leaving the shopping cart behind. Braga left the supermarket parking lot at high speed while Tiradentes chased his rival along the Ponta Negra road.

old conflict

There is already a fight between the two journalists, Tiradentes files damages and criminal actions against Alex Braga. In one of the cases, Alex has already been sentenced to pay 20 thousand reais to Ronaldo Tiradendes for the crime of slander, slander and defamation.

