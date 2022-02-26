Alone by car, Brazilians try to rescue fellow countrymen in Ukraine

Giulia Granchi

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

25 February 2022 Updated 8 hours ago

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Rodolfo Caires wants to rescue Brazilians in Ukraine

Two weeks ago, the Brazilian Rodolfo Caires, 32, was in Kiev, in the capital of Ukraine, for tourism.

Now, he is preparing to leave his home in Dublin, Ireland, and return to the country, alone, by car, with a very different mission.

Its objective is to rescue Brazilians who cannot leave the country – due to lack of flights and limited gasoline stocks in cities – in the midst of the war that started last Wednesday (24/2) and take them to the Polish border. .

“I see, through social networks, that there are many Brazilians in vulnerable situations, and that’s why I decided to help. I rented a nine-seater van and I’m going in and out through Poland, which still has open borders”, he says, who planned to take extra groceries and gallons of gas for the commute.

Rodolfo got in touch with fellow countrymen who need help through the “Teto Brasuca” group on Telegram. He doesn’t personally know any of the people he’s going to pick up, but he doesn’t think the task is made any less important by that.

“It’s people who don’t have a means of transport, many who don’t even speak the local language, going through a difficult time. I realize that in terms of transport, the action of the Brazilian Embassy is limited, so I took on this mission for myself”, says the Brazilian, who works as a pharmaceutical scientist.

After arriving at the border, the plan is for those who were in Ukraine to be received by other Brazilians in the group, who offered their homes so that these people would have a place to stay.

For land rescue, time is crucial

The route planned by Rodolfo, between the Polish border and the Ukrainian capital, is about 600 kilometers long and is expected to take nine hours.

“I’ll start on Sunday morning and my aim is to get as many Brazilians as I can. I’ll redo the route as many times as possible during a week, which is the time I can stay.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Destroyed residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after missile fire and the downing of a Russian aircraft

About the risk of explosions or attacks, the Brazilian says he is afraid, yes, but believes that the rescue still needs to be done.

“Honestly, I think there is a risk, but their fear is much greater than mine. I also analyzed that the region I am going to is a little safer, as the attacks started in eastern Ukraine.”

As Russian troops – and possibly allied ones – advance, Rodolfo believes that the path should become more dangerous, and therefore, he hopes to be able to rescue as many people as possible before the situation becomes untenable. Married, he says that his wife will be working, and that although he prefers not to take any risks, he understands that the objective is noble.

Brazilian Clara Magalhães Martins, 31, a master in international law and an MBA student in the city of Leipzig, Germany, was the one who came up with the idea of ​​creating the group “Teto Brasuca”, seeking to reproduce the support network she part in the country where you live.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Clara Magalhães Martins created a group to support other Brazilians: “The motivation is simply to reach out to someone in need”, says

She is currently driving alone to Romania, which borders Ukraine, and spoke to BBC News Brazil quickly to get back to driving. Her goal is similar to Rodolfo’s, but in a different part of the country.

She wants to reach the Odessa region, where part of the Russian troops landed, to rescue Brazilians who cannot leave the country and take them to the border.

“The motivation is simply to reach out to someone who needs it. We care about everyone who is there, it’s simply a network of solidarity. Wanting to help and at the same time we have a veiled fear that it could turn into something even worse” , bill.

Most of the contacts awaiting rescue, says Clara, are Brazilians, but there are also requests to bring friends of other nationalities – Arabs, Portuguese and Ukrainians, to which they will try to respond by organizing trips.