Alone by car, Brazilians try to rescue fellow countrymen in Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Alone by car, Brazilians try to rescue fellow countrymen in Ukraine 1 Views

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Rodolfo Caires

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Rodolfo Caires wants to rescue Brazilians in Ukraine

Two weeks ago, the Brazilian Rodolfo Caires, 32, was in Kiev, in the capital of Ukraine, for tourism.

Now, he is preparing to leave his home in Dublin, Ireland, and return to the country, alone, by car, with a very different mission.

Its objective is to rescue Brazilians who cannot leave the country – due to lack of flights and limited gasoline stocks in cities – in the midst of the war that started last Wednesday (24/2) and take them to the Polish border. .

“I see, through social networks, that there are many Brazilians in vulnerable situations, and that’s why I decided to help. I rented a nine-seater van and I’m going in and out through Poland, which still has open borders”, he says, who planned to take extra groceries and gallons of gas for the commute.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Why Mourão Won’t Respond to Bolsonaro About Russian Attack on Ukraine | Malu Gaspar

Deputy Hamilton Mourão on a visit to the PM’s headquarters in Curitiba | Isac Nóbrega/PR …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved