AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs will be able to have 4 RDNA 2 Compute Units at 1.1 GHz

The information is present in AMD drivers for developers

AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, codenamed ‘Raphael’, are expected to use the RDNA 2 graphics core. This will be a big change for the desktop lineup as the integrated GPU was not previously available for Ryzen processors, being used only on APUs

The Twitter Insider KOMACHI_ENSAKA today announced that the upcoming integrated GPU design of AMD Ryzen 7000 processors can utilize a workgroup system, in this case using two groups, allowing the integrated GPU to feature four compute units with RDNA 2 architecture.

This information is taken from the AMD Systems Management Unit, or SMU, driver. With this new information published, the integrated graphics cores appear with a base clock of 1.1 GHz, which would reflect a highly energy efficient GPU having 0.5 TFLOPs of compute performance for single precision. This equates to the maximum performance seen on the Valve Stream Deck. Valve’s integrated APU is equipped with a total of 8 Compute Units (RDNA2) and is clocked from 1.1 to 1.6 GHz, or 1.6 TFLOPs of performance.



– Continues after advertising –

The portal VideoCardz notes that the performance of the integrated GPU in Raphel family processors does not need to be high. The main purpose of integrated graphics in desktop processors is to serve to “give video”, and those looking for better graphics performance can opt for an APU and those looking for premium performance look for a dedicated graphics card. It is unknown if AMD plans to change the designs of the integrated GPUs of the Raphael-S (desktop) and Raphael-H (mobile) processors.

High core count on mobile devices

The AMD Zen 4 Raphael chipset is planned for use in mobile devices and desktops. AMD cites the mobile variant will utilize up to 16 cores, which is double that of the recently released AMD Ryzen 6000 series, based on the Zen3 architecture codenamed Rembrandt.

AMD has established that the Zen 4 architecture will be included in the Ryzen 7000 series and will require a new platform. AMD’s Zen4 chips will introduce support for desktop DDR5 memory and utilize the newest PCIe Gen 5 connections. Zen 4 processors will use socket AM5, also known as LGA 1718. AMD has ensured that the new chips will be compatible with current options of AM4 coolers already available on the market.

Intel wins back AMD market after 2 years losing market share

Mid-range processors were key to Intel’s comeback



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Wccftech