Anonymous cyberwar could impact Russian invasion









the hacker group Anonymous declared this Thursday, the 24th, a "cyber warfare" against Russia, after the invasion of Ukrainian territory overnight. In a message published on Twitter, the group said it had taken down government websites and the state television network RT News, and warned that the private sector could also be affected.

Despite the use of the expression, Professor of Political Science Lucas Rezende, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), does not believe that the concept of “war” is well applied. Cyber ​​conflict even exploits the opponent’s vulnerabilities in the virtual sphere and can cause great harm, such as interruption, degradation, tampering or destruction of information or computer systems. However, the concept of war goes deeper, according to the professor.

“War is an act of force to subjugate the opponent to his will. Cyber ​​attacks are political tools that aim to cause delays, damage, difficulties, even demoralize the opponent. It is very rare that someone dies because of operations in cyberspace. So , this differs a lot from war. War is the use of force, weaponry, it is killing someone or convincing someone to do something through the use of force. And the cyber attack is a political tool”, he evaluates.

Possible damage to Russian strategy

even with the Anonymous declaring “war” against Russia and causing damage to state websites, Rezende does not believe that the hacker group’s actions interfere with the country’s strategy. The teacher considers that it even causes some moral embarrassment to the Vladimir Putin’s governmentbut not damage to the Armed Forces.

On the other hand, Creomar de Souza, founder of the consultancy Dharma, which specializes in political risk analysis, notes that “cyber warfare” can affect the networked communication of military equipment and the Russian supply chain. This, yes, can come to impact the Putin’s army in practice.

"An important element of 21st century warfare is that you also have the ability to disrupt the flow of your opponent's data, invading computer systems in healthcare, public safety, and defense systems," he highlights.









Is the future of wars in cyberspace?

Although I do not see the impact of Anonymous attack on Russia, Professor Lucas Rezende considers it possible that the next wars will be declared in cyberspace. Not just that way, but having technology as an ally in confrontations.

“We can’t say that wars will happen just that way, but cyber attacks are political tools available to state and non-state actors, who will try to harm their enemy in some way, but without the use of force,” he adds.

This perspective highlights the need to initiatives to protect organizations in the online world. One of them is the creation of security strategies to protect data in the cloud and privacy boundaries.

The recommendation applies both to individual data and to collective systems, according to Creomar de Souza, from the Dharma consultancy.

“Increasingly, our everyday life is subject to many interactions from technology and these interactions can also be created to increase people’s fear, confusion and disorientation in what their daily activities are”, he concludes.