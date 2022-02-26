Anonymous declares cyber war on Russia after Ukraine invasion – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pixabay / Stock Images









The hacker group Anonymous declared on social media this Thursday, 24, that it is “officially in cyber war against the Russian government”. About 30 minutes later, the collective announced that they had taken down the website of the RT News channel, Russia’s state television network – which returned to the air at noon on Friday, the 25th – and that the Russian armed forces were preparing a bombing. on a large scale in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

This Thursday, 25, the group returned to the networks to claim that they took down a second Russian website: the Ministry of Defense, which still remains offline.

The impacts of ‘cyber warfare’ started to be compared with the consequences of traditional wars with the advancement of technology, since virtual conflicts can directly affect state and private companies with data theft and even loss of money.

Anonymous is a decentralized collective that formed in 2003 that is known for wearing the mask of the British soldier that inspired the protagonist of “V for Vendetta”. Guided by hacktivism, they understand hacking as a form of political and social activism. After a hiatus, the group returned to action with the disclosure of an alleged lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump, accused of rape and sexual abuse.

In Brazil, Anonymous became known for disclosing, in 2020, alleged data on President Jair Bolsonaro, his children and members of the Brazilian government, such as the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, and the Minister of Education. , Abraham Weintraub.