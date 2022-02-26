Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more games to play for free







Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Photo: Ubisoft / Disclosure

The end of the month has arrived and we know that money is short, especially with the Carnival holiday approaching. But how to deal with the urge to play a new game? To help you out of this dilemma, the game on selected games to play for free over the weekend, highlighting the epic Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Check out the best games available to play this weekend, for free or as part of our top subscription services:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Chris Tales (PC, via Epic Games Store)

(PC, via Epic Games Store) Train Sim World 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) The Escapists 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5)

Learn more about each of the games, where and until when to download and play:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Where: PC (via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Until when: Available to download and play until 02/28, after which you need to purchase the game.

Embark on the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore a massive open world set in Dark Ages England and Norway, wield two powerful weapons and lead epic raids in your quest for a place among the gods in Valhalla. Wars will start. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the vikings. All progress made in the period will be kept by the user if he decides to purchase the game permanently.

Chris Tales

Where: PC, via Epic Games Store

Until when: Free redemption until 03/03; then the game is yours forever.

Cris Tales is a beautiful standalone homage to classic JRPGs, bringing a fresh perspective to the genre. Analyze the past, act on the present and watch how your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play! Beautifully hand-drawn 2D animations bring to life a world where your choices will change the present and the future in over 20 hours of gameplay.

Train Sim World 2

Where: Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (Requires Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription)

Until when: Available to download and play for free until 02/27, then you need to buy the game.

Drive at high speeds on German tracks as you step on the gas in control of the famous DB ICE 3M directly from Cologne, Germany. Take on the challenge of long loads in Sand Patch Grade using the raw power of the CSX AC4400CW. Master London’s world-famous Underground on the Bakerloo line. Try the newly released Creators Club feature, which lets you share designs with other players.

The Escapists 2

Where: Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (Requires Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription)

Until when: Available to download and play for free until 02/27, then you need to buy the game.

Build, steal, fight and escape! It’s time to escape from the toughest prisons in the world in The Escapists 2. Create your heist and immerse yourself in the life of incarceration. Play by the rules and follow the routines as you plan your bid for freedom in various themed prisons. Play solo or team up with up to three friends in local or online co-op for sneaky adventures, or fight for the fastest escape in versus mode.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep

Where: PS4 and PS5, PlayStation Plus subscriber required

Until when: Available for redemption until 02/28

Last days to download! Crush skeletons, defeat dragons and face off against giant golems in this first adventure in the Borderlands-inspired Wonderlands series. Choose from six unique ark hunters, each with their own classic abilities and powerful builds, and dive into chaotic fantasy battles playing solo or in co-op. Use tuned firearms to blast enemies through treacherous forests, fearsome crypts and fearsome fortresses. But be warned: your journey can change in an instant due to Tina’s chaotic whims.

EA Sports UFC 4

Where: PS4 and PS5, PlayStation Plus subscriber required

Until when: Available for redemption until 02/28

Last days to download! Develop and customize your character through a unified progression system across all modes. Start as an amateur and become a UFC star in the new Career mode, or challenge the world in new Blitz battles or Online World Championships to become the undefeated champion. Fluid combinations including clinches and strikes offer more responsive and authentic stand-up gameplay, and the completely revamped takedown mechanic gives you more control in those crucial moments of combat.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Where: PS5, PlayStation Plus subscriber required

Until when: Available for redemption until 02/28

Last days to download! Amaze and delight the crowds as you build the roller coaster park of your dreams and manage a world truly alive with unparalleled attention to detail. No matter your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly build over 700 pre-made objects, including roller coasters, facilities and landscapes; build from scratch with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground with terrain altering tools. Download coasters, landscapes, buildings and entire parks or influence others by uploading your own creations.

So, have you chosen what you’re going to play for free this weekend? So don’t waste time and start the download right now!