Average price of gasoline falls for the 4th week and that of diesel rises, says ANP – Notícias









O average price of a liter of gasoline at gas stations in the country fell for the fourth consecutive week, according to data from the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis). The value had a drop of 0.34%, from R$ 6,583 to R$ 6,560, this last week. The diesel price rose 0.28% again, from R$5.575 to R$5.592.

The price of hydrous ethanol also dropped by 1.4%, with the average value going from R$4,699 to R$4,632.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of a barrel of oil has been increasing on the global market. It is expected to have an impact on fuel prices in Brazil as well. O last increase in the price per liter of fuel determined by Petrobras was on January 11, for distributors.











Fuel prices put pressure on inflation and worries the federal government. Last year, gasoline rose almost 48% and ethanol, more than 62%, according to the IBGE. Gasoline alone accounted for nearly a quarter of 2021 inflation, which was 10.06%.

In the National Congress, there are discussions around projects that can make taxes levied on the price of oil derivatives more flexible, with a view to relieving costs.