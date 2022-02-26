Avocado seed flour is synonymous with health! See the benefits and learn how to do it at home

THE avocado seed flour it is an unusual and even improbable food. But the truth is that she is healthier than you might think. For this reason, it has gained so many supporters. So, if you want to know more about Casa e Agro, from the Tecnonoticias website, I’ll tell you this Saturday, February 26th.

With high nutritional potential, the avocado seed flour It is rich in many vitamins and minerals. For this reason, it has been studied hard, in order to replace the synthetic antioxidants with the natural ones present in this food.

Benefits of Avocado Seed Flour

Flour made from the avocado pit is incredibly full of benefits. It contains a high content of oils that are good for health, in addition to iron, zingo and potassium in abundance. In addition, too many antioxidants are offered by this food, about 70% of this component, contained in the fruit, is in the seed. This substance has a protective factor against some types of cancers.

In addition, fibers are also featured in the avocado pit. With this, stomach problems, diarrhea, inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and uncomfortable constipation are improved. In this region of the fruit, powerful antimicrobial substances are also found, helping to prevent diseases caused by these agents.

How to make avocado seed flour

Now that you know how healthy it is to consume avocado seeds, learn how to make your own flour, which is the most appropriate way to ingest this food. To do this, separate some seeds from the fruit. Then it is necessary to dehydrate them, taking them to the oven at 120°C for 2 hours.

After this time, remove the ingredient from the oven and remove its outer film. She will come out easily. The next step is to cut the seeds into a size large enough for the blender to blend. Then beat until you get a kind of crumb. Once this is done, your flour will be ready and just store it in a jar of your choice.

consumption suggestion

The flour has a slightly bitter taste. Therefore, it is interesting to use it to compose recipes for cakes, pies and breads. In addition, it can be included in vitamins and juices. There is no distinction between sweet and savory, as it goes well with both.

So, now that you know the benefits and know how to prepare the avocado seed flour, just put your hand in the dough and get that food. Because it’s so nutritious, it’s worth the work, as the health gain is incredible.

