Biden says he will impose personal sanctions on Putin and protect every bit of NATO members

In a statement, the US president said he would send humanitarian aid to Ukraine; Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the new measures

In a statement released this Friday, the 25th, the President of the United States, Joe Bidensaid that Vladimir Putin failed to try to separate NATO and that it will protect every bit of member countries. The US president also announced that he will impose personal sanctions on Putin. In the statement, Biden spoke about sending humanitarian aid to the Ukraine. On Thursday, the 24th, Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country had been left alone and demanded stronger actions by European countries and the United States itself. During the afternoon of this Friday, through his social networks, the Ukrainian president thanked the new actions that were announced by Biden. “Harsh sanctions, concrete defense assistance and an anti-war coalition were discussed with President Joe Biden. Thank you United States for the strong support for Ukraine,” Zelensky tweeted.

With the aid, the United States becomes the second country to send aid to Ukraine. Poland had already announced earlier that it was sending a convoy with the ammunition. “The convoy with ammunition that we delivered to Ukraine has already reached our neighbors. We support the Ukrainians, we are in solidarity and we are firmly opposed to Russian aggression”, published Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak. Since Thursday, the 24th, Ukraine is being invaded by Russia. After Vladimir Putin’s authorization to attack by land, air and water, Russian troops began to invade Ukrainian territories and took Chernobyl. On the second day of the invasion, they are already threatening to take over Ukraine’s capital Kiev.