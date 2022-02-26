Bolsonaro’s silence on Russian attack generates diplomatic discomfort

posted on 2/25/2022 5:54 AM / updated on 2/25/2022 5:55 AM



The silence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a gesture that contrasted with other Latin American presidents who condemned the aggression, generated great diplomatic discomfort for Brazil. The only mention he made of the war was when he tweeted that he is “fully committed to the effort to protect and assist Brazilians” on Ukrainian soil. In fact, he reproduced the note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) with guidelines for anyone who wants to leave the country.

Bolsonaro’s attitude led the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy, ​​Douglas Koneff, to demand a clear stance. “The speeches that condemn Russian actions that violate the laws go a long way in diminishing this crisis,” he noted.

A similar charge was made by the charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach. “We hope that the Brazilian government condemns this attack on our country,” he noted.

Bolsonaro, who was in Moscow a few days ago with Vladimir Putin and even said he supported Russian actions, did not make any comments related to the war at an inauguration he attended in São José do Rio Preto. Before the event, the president commanded a motorcycle.

Electoral Criticism

In that event, he preferred to attack the PT rather than mention the Russian attack. “Other people who said they were looking out for the northeast, looked, perhaps, as a source of revenue for their gang, and not a source of resources in the case of Petrobras and BNDES to help their people,” he said.

Bolsonaro’s silence was noticed on the internet. According to a survey by Modalmais/AP Exata, released yesterday, the rejection of the president on Twitter reached 77% for not taking a stand on the war.

For Günther Richter Mros, professor of International Relations at the Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM), “Brazil does not have a direct relationship with the conflict, but the situation will affect us directly if the economic blockades affect fertilizers and the country, even so , buy them from Russia. Brazil will disagree with even more countries”.

Despite the silence during the day, in last night’s live Bolsonaro criticized Vice President Hamilton Mourão. “With all due respect to the person who said that, he’s saying something he shouldn’t. It’s not his responsibility. It’s our responsibility. [O posicionamento] It’s right.”

Mourão, in turn, affirmed that Brazil did not omit itself, disagrees with the invasion and even compared Putin to the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. According to the vice president, “there has to be the use of force. If the western world lets Ukraine fall, Bulgaria will be next, then the Baltic States, just as Hitlerite Germany did.”

For Mourão, the concessions to Putin are similar to those made to Hitler in the 1930s, when Germany annexed Austria and the extinct Czechoslovakia. “If the invasion continues, there will be a mass exodus of Ukrainians towards Western Europe,” he said.

Neutrality

If Bolsonaro was criticized for not taking a position on the conflict, the note issued by Itamaraty was treated with more benevolence and seen as the traditional posture of caution and neutrality assumed by Brazil in the face of crises of this magnitude. According to the MRE’s Social Communications director, Minister Adriano Pucci, the position is one of “balance” and of seeking to “enable peace”.

“Brazil does not intend to contribute to the drumbeat of war. Brazil’s position is to make peace viable at any time, in accordance with our Constitution and the Charter of the United Nations”, he stressed.

For analysts, the Itamaraty’s neutral note maintained the country’s historic diplomatic tone. “Moderation is what is expected of Brazil. What is different is the palatial attitude abroad”, said the professor of International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP), Laerte Apolinário Júnior.

Arthur Murta, also a professor of international relations at PUC-SP, warned that maintaining neutrality is the ideal. “Washington is not looking this way now, but it will. Our foreign policy has been successful through pragmatism. The note preserves that,” he noted.