Bovespa operates higher, but moves to close the month in the red | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates higher this Friday (25), on a day of relative recovery in international stock exchanges, despite concerns about the war in Ukraine.

At 5:03 pm, the Ibovespa rose 0.26%, to 111,879 points, but is heading to close the month in the red. See more quotes.

The dollar closed higher, quoted at R$ 5.1562.

On Thursday, the stock market closed down 0.37%, at 111,592 points. As a result, he began to accumulate down 0.49% in the month. In the year, however, the advance is 6.46%.

War in Ukraine could cause prices to rise in Brazil

This Friday, Russian troops arrived in the Kiev region, capital of Ukraine. The UN Security Council meets this Friday to vote on resolutions against Russia. Follow the latest news here.

The main European stock exchanges had a day of relative recovery on Friday, following the trend of Wall Street that the day before closed slightly higher after the US government decided to impose severe sanctions against Russia.

Oil, on the other hand, was once again traded at close to US$ 100 a barrel.

The military escalation in Ukraine and the advance of the invasion of Russian troops have, however, raised fears of impacts on the global supply of key commodities, such as oil, wheat and metals, amid growing demand in the reopening of economies, after the closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fears of a worsening of events hits commodities closely, given Ukraine’s representativeness in global production of corn (16%) and wheat (10%) and obviously energy costs, with pressure from oil prices globally and of natural gas in Europe”, highlighted Infinity.