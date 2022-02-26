Bradesco fell: application is off the air this Friday | Economy

Reproduction / Bradesco Bradesco application is offline

Bradesco’s application is facing instability this Friday afternoon (25), confirmed the bank. According to customer complaints on DownDetector, a platform that gathers complaints, the problems started around 3 pm, Brasília time. At 18:50, the bank reported that the failure had normalized.

On social media, some users complained that the Pix function was not working in the app, while others complained that they were completely without access to the app.

Join the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day

At around 4 pm, the bank began responding to complaints through its official Twitter account. “At the moment, the app is experiencing instability. The responsible area is already working so that the situation is normalized. For now, I advise you to use other channels”, wrote the Bradesco profile.

The report contacted the bank which, at 18:50, reported that the failure was normalized. “The Pix, in the digital channels, presented moments of intermittence in the period of the afternoon that has already been normalized”, said Bradesco, in a note sent by e-mail.