Brasília bet wins BRL 62,000 by hitting the corner

posted on 2/25/2022 1:32 PM / updated on 2/25/2022 1:33 PM



The draw will be this Saturday and bets can be made online or at lottery houses – (credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Even not taking the top prize, a lucky person from the Federal District won more than R$ 62 thousand by hitting the corner in the 2457 contest of the mega-sena. The game was simple and made over the internet. The draw, which took place on the night of this Thursday (24/2), also awarded 50 other bets for choosing at least five correct numbers.

With no bet hitting the seine, the prize accumulated once again and is at R$ 50 million. The next draw takes place this Saturday (26/2), at 20 pm. Anyone who wants to make a small feat can go to a lottery shop or do it via the internet until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How to play



The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The value of the bet increases, as well as the probability of winning, the more numbers are marked, and up to 15 numbers can be chosen. Seven numbers cost BRL 31.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 7,151,980.

15 numbers cost BRL 22,522.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 10,003. Bets can also be placed through the Loterias Caixa portal or the Loterias Caixa application.

For people who usually or intend to play their games on the internet, you need to be careful when betting. First, it is necessary to clarify that only people over 18 with a CPF can register for the Online Lotteries. To bet, you need to register and have a credit card.

Two steps are necessary: ​​enter your personal data and then validate the registration token, sent to the email. The password must be registered with six numbers.

In Online Lotteries, the player can place bets of at least BRL 31.50 and a maximum of BRL 945.00 per day. The portal receives bets 24 hours a day. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the closing time of the contest, which is the same practiced in the Lottery Houses (1 hour before the draws).