Brazil condemns invasion of Ukraine; know the reasons for the Brazilian vote in the UN Security Council | Ukraine and Russia

Brazil condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during its vote at the United Nations Security Council this Friday (25). Russia vetoed a Council resolution that would have condemned the invasion of Ukraine – and that was the only country (out of 15 members) to vote against, but your vote has veto power .

Brazil’s representative at the UN, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said that the Security Council should act urgently in the face of Russian aggression (see more in the video above).

During his vote, Costa Filho stated that there was no alternative but diplomacyto resolve the current crisis in Eastern Europe: “We renew our call for the total cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of troops and the immediate resumption of diplomatic dialogue”.

That was the second time that Brazil officially spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This Thursday (24), Vice President Hamilton Mourão said he did not agree with the invasion, but was disallowed by President Jair Bolsonaro during an internet broadcast. And, until the last update of this report, Bolsonaro had not made an official statement condemning Russia’s action.

Brazil calls for withdrawal of Russian troops

Brazilian Ambassador at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York

During the explanation of his vote, Costa Filho stated that “the framing of the use of force against Ukraine as an act of aggression, a precedent rarely used in this Council, signals to the world the seriousness of the situation”.

And he reaffirmed that Brazil tried to maintain a position of balance: “We seek to maintain the space for dialogue, but still signaling that the use of force against the territorial integrity of a Member State is not acceptable in today’s world.”

He said Russia’s security concerns over the eastward advance of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “do not give it the right to threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of another state.”

Russia vetoes resolution condemning invasion of Ukraine at UN Security Council

GloboNews commentator Eliane Cantanhêde assessed that the Brazilian vote was the result of strong international pressure for the country to take a more firm stance against the Russian invasion.

“There was an expectation, I would say a fear, that the Bolsonaro government would abstain in today’s vote, and that was not the case,” said Cantanhêde. “This was the result of a long process of discussion and international pressure.”

This Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, to address the crisis generated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to him, Anatoliy Tkach, the head of the mission of the Ukrainian embassy in Brasília, had already been asking the Brazilian government to condemn more firmly the actions of President Vladimir Putin.

Also this Friday, representatives of the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom and France met in Brasilia to try to pressure an incisive position on Brazil in this scenario.

Ukraine expects “stronger reaction from Brazil”, says Ukrainian embassy representative

In addition to pressure from diplomatic agents, the National Congress was also trying to take a tougher government stance on the crisis in Ukraine.

Camarotti’s blog on g1 informed that the president of the Foreign Relations and National Defense Committee of the Chamber, Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), pressured the government to take a position.

According to Camarotti, the deputy called Chancellor Carlos França and the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, warning that Brazil would need to take a firmer stance.

‘A great tight skirt’, says Camarotti on Brazil’s stance in the Eastern European crisis

This Thursday (24), the Foreign Ministry issued a note in which it called for the “immediate suspension of hostilities” by Russia against Ukraine, but did not condemn the attack.

According to the blog, Aécio Neves evaluated the Itamaraty’s position as “very shy”.

“It was necessary to have a clear government position condemning this invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” said the deputy.