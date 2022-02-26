Brazil performs 25,000 silicone explant surgeries in one year

Photo: Publicity/DINO

1.3 million plastic surgeries were performed in Brazil in 2020, according to a survey carried out by the International Society of Plastic Surgery. Of the total, 25,000 procedures were for the removal of silicone implants (explants) and 105,000 mastopexies – a procedure to reposition the breasts, being the fifth most performed aesthetic surgery in the year.

The number of explants performed in 2020 is 31.6% higher than in 2019, when the same survey pointed to 19,000 surgeries for this purpose, performed in Brazil.

An expanding technique, called an “L” mastopexy, is able to reduce the time of these surgeries and offers patients up to 65% less horizontal scarring, according to plastic surgery surgeon Dr. Adel Bark Jr. “Using this methodology, we can eliminate the mark between the breasts and allow women to choose clothes without worrying about this sign. The smaller incision reduces suturing time, which also decreases OR time and patient exposure,” he said.

The procedure is indicated for patients who wish to lift or change the shape of their breasts, whether for health, aesthetics or well-being reasons. The reduced scar is taken into account when choosing the surgical procedure for patients who, for example, suffer from breast weight or have a very small breast.

This is the case of 18-year-old student Isadora Pelacini, who underwent “L” reduction mastopexy now in 2022, due to excess breast volume. “It affected my spine a lot and left me with the wrong posture. I had pain in my shoulders and, the main thing, my self-esteem was affected. I didn’t feel good that way, I couldn’t wear a tighter blouse, cleavage or dresses; I didn’t feel beautiful”, he says. Isadora says that the choice of “L” mastopexy, in addition to all the advantages, brought more security and satisfaction. “It brings more freedom when choosing clothes, especially in summer. I’m delighted with the result and much happier every day”.

Adel Bark Junior has in his curriculum more than three thousand mastopexy surgeries using the reduced scar technique, or ‘L’ scar. The method — which has shown absolute preference for operated patients due to a smaller incision — is an evolution of the technique traditionally performed, which has an inverted ‘T’-shaped incision.

The method was created by the plastic surgeon Hollander in 1924, in Germany, and replicated by Brazilian surgeons in the 1980s (Professor Antonio Roberto Bozola) and 1990s (Professor Armando Chiari Junior). Today it is systematized in a differentiated way for the first time in Brazil.

According to Adel, currently, the number of plastic surgeons who apply this technique in Brazil is very low. “That’s because the great difficulty found is the preoperative marking. Because it is complex and because of the individuality of each patient, it becomes difficult to perform the marking in different breasts, especially in bulky and with greater fall”.

Air Force Sergeant Tathyane Marcelle Oliveira Silva, 27, also underwent surgery in November 2021, seeking to reduce breast volume and improve health. “I used to have back pain and discomfort to do exercises. Now I don’t feel the weight of my breasts anymore and I’m comfortable to do anything and wear any clothes, even the most low-cut,” she said.

Systematization – The surgeon from Curitiba, Adel Bark Jr, says that he gradually eliminated the need for prior appointment and today applies the technique in increasingly challenging cases.

“By eliminating prior marking, we were able to systematize a reproducible way of performing the ‘L’ scar technique, so much so that more than 95% of the surgeons who learned it are performing the ‘L’ scar on their patients”, says Adel.

The absence of a scar between the breasts does not increase the lateral horizontal scar and does not affect the shape of the breast because it has a smaller incision.

Course – With the aim of disseminating knowledge, Dr. Adel developed a specialization course, in Curitiba, called “Mastopexy in ‘L’ without secrets”. So far, 30 surgeons, all members of the SBCP, have already participated in the course, which is starting its 5th edition. To ensure the best learning experience, enrollment is limited to nine students per class. The last group started on February 17th and continued until Saturday, the 19th, bringing together surgeons from different states of Brazil. In all, there are 6 hours of theoretical classes and 18 hours of practice, which enable the surgeon to perform the “L” mastopexy.

One of the students who graduated from the course, plastic surgeon Edson Neto, from Teresina/PI, said that the absence of a scar between the breasts breaks one of the main obstacles for women in relation to this type of surgery. “The course allows us to offer a new option of surgery for our patients. Besides, it is very didactic and the practice provides us with more security, control and learning of the technique to be reapplied in the next surgeries”, said the doctor from Piauí.