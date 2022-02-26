Brazilian athletes leave bunker and take train in Kiev

The group of Brazilian players, family and friends managed to catch a train and leave Kiev after leaving the bunker in a hotel in the Ukrainian capital, where they spent the last few days amid the war against Russia.

The approximately 50 Brazilians divided into cars and went by convoy to a train station in Kiev. Part of the route was shown on an Instagram live by Maria Paula Marinho, wife of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Marlon Santos.

“It was a rush, because we were warned at the last minute. We are all Brazilians together. We are going to the train station, he was informed that he has a train to leave now”, said Maria Paula, crying.

“Ukraine said that between 5 pm and 8 am all people who were on the street are seen as people at risk, enemies. Everyone with the Brazilian flag glued to the front [dos carros]. We’ll have to walk away and leave the car. We’re trying to catch the train. Will be all right. We have three children, I’ll have to hang up, pray a lot for us. See you in Brazil, God willing”, she added, before ending the live.

On its Telegram channel, the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev has been reporting on trains departing from different cities in Ukraine to locations near the border. Just before 9 am (Brasilia time), a message spoke about trains departing the capital.

“According to the latest note from UZ (Ukrainian train company), there are trains leaving Kiev today for places close to the border, including Chernivtsi (16:50), Uzhhorod (17:00) and Lviv (18:00). they should only go to the station, however, if they consider that there is sufficient security. You should also arrive at the station well in advance before the ringtone that starts at 17:00”, informed the Embassy. The curfew in Kiev went into effect at 5 pm (local time, 12 pm GMT) today and runs until 8 am on Monday (28).

Forward Vitinho (left) and other Brazilians inside the train Image: Disclosure

Later, confirmation came that the Brazilians managed to board one of the trains that will take the group close to the border with Romania. Afterwards, they will take a bus to cross the border. The trip should take around 11 hours.

One of the Brazilians on board is forward Vitinho, ex-Athletico and currently at Dynamo Kiev. The athlete appears with a Brazilian flag alongside other Brazilians in a photo sent to UOL Esporte by the law firm of Igor José Ogar, who defends the player.

Businessman Will Dantas, of Shakhtar striker Pedrinho, stated on Instagram that the ex-Corinthians athlete called to say that he also managed to catch the train.

Request for help

Earlier today, the group of players and family members released a new video on social media asking for help. Spokesperson for the Brazilians, defender Marlon was outraged by the situation.

Last night, for lack of security, they decided not to go to Kiev Central Station and try to take the train offered by Itamaraty as an alternative to reach the Ukrainian border with Romania.

“Once again we are gathered here, this time indignant, we are tired, in agony, and the lack of food, diapers, milk has increased, and we do not have a solution and it is very difficult for us here. people ask for help, please,” said Marlon, followed by midfielder Maycon, also from Shakhtar.

“The only solution they gave us was this train, but we are in an area where, unfortunately, there is a war going on. To get to the train or subway, we would have to walk a kilometer or so children, elderly. We wouldn’t have support from the embassy to get to this place safely. Everyone here agrees that it’s impossible to get there and, therefore, we made the decision to stay here, safe, alive, for the risk we would run if we got there there”, declared the former Corinthians player.

Dnipro group leaves Ukraine

Brazilians Bill, Busanello and Felipe Pires, players from SC Dnipro-1, from Ukraine managed to cross the border with Romania in the early hours of today and are already on their way to Brazil.

The players were in Dnipro, the country’s fourth largest city, and to reach Romania, they had to cross half of Ukraine on a journey of about 1,000 km to the neighboring border.

“Guys, we managed to get out through the Ukraine x Romania border! Thank God everything worked out. I’m at the airport on my way to Brazil, but our fight is not over, there are other people stuck in Ukraine not knowing what to do and not knowing where to go ! Pray, help, do whatever you can to try to rescue them from that chaos that is”, said the player through his official Instagram account.

Lucas Rangel, a player for Vorskla Poltava, is traveling on foot to the Polish border in the west. The player started the journey by car, but said that, with the proximity, the congestion left the vehicles stopped for hours on the roads.

Guilherme Smith, Cristian and Juninho, Zorya players, are walking to leave Lviv, where they arrived by train today. They waited for transport to try to leave the city, but they couldn’t and they also decided to walk to the Polish border.