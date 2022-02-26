Brazilian in Kiev reports drama in shelter she shares with 30 adults and 10 surrogate babies | Mato Grosso do Sul

A room of 40 m², with about 40 people – between adults, children and newborn babies – . Some of the groceries they have on site are just enough for six more days. What was once a cafeteria serving foreigners who come to Ukraine to pick up surrogate children has now become a makeshift shelter. Watch the video above.

After the saga of crossing the Atlantic Ocean, facing the closure of borders due to Covid and flight cancellations, the Brazilian couple Kelly Lisiane Muller and Fabio Wilkes arrived in Kiev – capital of Ukraine – and is experiencing moments of tension.

With their newborn daughter, Mikaela – generated in surrogacy – in their arms, the two Brazilians joined other families looking for safer places in Kiev to protect themselves from the Russian invasion.

Kelly talked to g1 and told how is the routine inside the makeshift shelter offered by the company that carries out the fertilization and assisted human reproduction process in Ukraine. “We went down this morning to the shelter. There was salami and my husband went out to buy bread. Here’s some groceries,” says Kelly.

“We hear explosions, we look out the window and there are lines of stopped cars. It’s a movie set. When my daughter smiles and I forget she has a war outside. Our hands are tied, there’s nothing to do with a newborn baby in our arms,” she reported.

The shelter is improvised. Kelly talks in detail about the environment in an attempt to escape the subject that causes tension: the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; which the Brazilian woman, husband and daughter are experiencing closely.

“The shelter is a larger room that has the tables, now the duvets are spread out, the people are lying down. There is a smaller part that is the cafeteria. In the cafeteria there are three refrigerators, one is stocked with yogurt, another with soda and one with water”, details the Brazilian.

Window of the floor where Kelly was before going down to makeshift shelter.

On site are foreigners from Italy, Germany, Norway, Turkey and others from Brazil. Everyone in the makeshift shelter went to Ukraine to pick up the children who were generated by assisted reproduction.

“My baby cries when she’s hungry, it’s her manifestation, so when she cries it’s a more strident cry and we have to run to make a bottle. with embassies. It’s a mixture of sensations. How will I explain? While children are naive, adults are worried”, details the Brazilian.

It was already night in Ukraine when Kelly talked to g1, the journalist’s speech was interrupted by conversations in other languages, some crying, the sound of a TV set and at two specific moments the woman said, “We hear an explosion now… We hear another explosion. I felt the tremor, but we are underground.”

The foreigners, along with the Brazilian couple, packed their bags and headed for the bomb-proof structure (a bunker), located in the basement of an eight-story building. Where they are sheltered, there is only one bathroom, no stove, a coffee maker with ground coffee that can last up to a day and some makeshift beds.

“There are people who lowered the duvet, some lowered the mattress for the children, there are people who brought an inflatable mattress. Right now I’m sitting on a chair holding Mikaela and I haven’t thought about how I’m going to lie down, that moment hasn’t come yet. I’m still simulating things. over here,” in a measured tone, Kelly said.

Preparing to go to the shelter

Kelly and other Brazilians at the shelter in Kiev.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, Kelly says she can’t assimilate her feelings. To spend the time that was necessary in the shelter, the Brazilian and the other foreigners prepare. Primordial at this time, milk was one of the indispensable items.

“I think everyone here prepared themselves. We have milk for a few days, we buy it to return to Brazil, we buy it to make the transition from milk to Brazil. So we have a few more boxes, we have milk for a few days”, said.

Markets and some establishments are still open. Grocery shopping is still viable, but Kelly doesn’t know for how long.

“The market was open, the street was quiet, he went out, bought bread and we ate with salami and stuff like that. […] This basement supported the apartments above it and supported other apartments next to it. Other than that we had a baby roomwhere nurses and nannies were, in case we needed to travel to get a document”.

The couple prepares to leave Ukraine safely.

The apprehension is total, at all times. Kelly believes that during the conflict and the most stressful time, the best option is to remain in the shelter. A train with Brazilians residing in Ukraine departed this Friday (25) at 17:00 (Brasilia time; 22:00 local time) from the capital Kiev bound for the city of Chernivtsi, in the west of the country.

“I’m afraid of happening on the way, that’s the reason we don’t go out. That’s our concern: our safety. Now is not the time to expose yourself, go out on the street, get stuck in a car, run the risk of being in a crossfire or take the risk of running into a group. That’s why we stay,” Kelly said.

Mikaela already has some documents, others are being processed by the Brazilian embassy. Kelly explains that documentation is essential for leaving Ukraine legally.

“The children’s documents were not ready [incluindo de Mikaela], embassy is doing. They [embaixadas] are in contact with other embassies asking if we wanted to take a train, but we chose to stay. Until arriving at this train station, we would not know anything”, commented the journalist.

Kelly, Fabio and now Mikaela

Kelly and husband Fabio Wilke have been together for eight more years. She had three pregnancies that did not go through. After several attempts, the dream was almost set aside. The surrogate pregnancy method (surrogacy) gave a new meaning to the lives of the two, who sought out specialized clinics in Ukraine, which is much sought after by couples from all over the world.

Still on Ukrainian soil, Mikaela is cared for by her parents

Kelly reported that he arrived in Ukraine on January 7th to attend the birth of his daughter. After almost two months in Kiev, she says that she did not expect the conflict to actually occur, because in recent days the situation has been calmer.

Kelly is in Ukraine for the second time and now she finally has her daughters on her arm, but she didn’t imagine she would be in a situation like this.

“In April of last year we were here and there were already moments of tension, but Russia was always retreating. We didn’t imagine it would get to that point, it was very calm about the possible war until Wednesday. When I opened the news, I realized that indeed Russia had invaded.”, pointed out.

It describes that uncertainty is high, and that information changes in fractions of minutes. “Around here, everyone was calm and trying to get on with life, until on Wednesday morning, woke up to see my baby at dawn and then came the explosions“, he said.

Mikaela in Kiev

In addition to the tension and uncertainty that the conflict with Russia would escalate, Kelly and her husband tested positive for Covid the day they met their daughter.

In Kiev, the initial plan was to regulate their daughter’s documentation and return home as soon as possible, but the couple had to spend 9 days in quarantine and deal with bureaucracy that delayed their return and caused them to be in the country during the war.

The Brazilian says that, despite knowing about the crisis between Kiev and Moscow, she did not imagine that the escalation of tension would happen soon. “Mikaela was born on January 27th, just before my husband and I felt sick and tested positive for Covid. We were isolated for nine days, which delayed our return to Brazil.”, pointed out.

Even with all the tension, the moment when Kelly talks about her daughter is different. Staying in Ukraine until the situation eases is an option for Mikaela’s safety, says the girl’s mother.

“As long as we can move around, buy food and have food in here, we will be able to maintain ourselves. […] Difficult to talk about feeling right now, I want everything to be resolved quickly. I want Russia and Ukraine to be resolved soon,” she expresses.

“Nothing will take away the joy of having my daughter on my arm. The feeling that changes is the need I have to protect her, not to think only of me, that’s all! But yes, we care, but now for her. Nothing will take away the joy of having her on my arm and seeing her smile.”

The atmosphere of tension is imminent and the change in routine was sudden, as Kelly detailed in an interview with g1MS. “Russia is invading the country, there’s no way to take a bus to leave. In hours, everything has changed. We try to be calm, but it’s very scary.”

Russia, with the authorization of President Vladimir Putin, began at dawn on Thursday (24) a wide-ranging military operation to invade Ukraine. There are images of explosions and tank movements in different Ukrainian cities. Putin told Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home.

“Whoever tries to interfere or, even more, create threats to our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences like never before experienced in history,” he threatened. See on the map below.

Map shows locations in Ukraine that were bombed in Russian attacks

The operation started in eastern Ukraine but went beyond the Donbass region and several towns along the Ukrainian border were bombed.