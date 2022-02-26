CAOA Chery sells 900 Tiggo 5X Pro in 24 hours and announces promotion

Launches are strongly moving the Brazilian market. While Ford has already finished the first batch of Maverick and Jeep has already sold 10,000 Renegade, CAOA Chery announced that in one day it sold 900 units of the Tiggo 5X Pro. To celebrate the feat, the Chinese brand announced a promotion until the end of February.

Anyone who purchases a Tiggo 5X Pro until Monday (February 28) with a down payment of 50% will have installments at a rate of 1.16% per month. In addition, the insurance also has a promotional price, being offered to buyers of the restyled compact SUV for R$ 2,649 and already made at the time of purchase.

The policy has a unique profile and is valid for all states in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro. However, the promotion does not include an extra discount for cash payment. In other words, it doesn’t have the extra chorinho to download from the R$ 154,990 charged by CAOA Chery for the new model.

Renovation

It is worth remembering that the recently restyled compact SUV received new bumpers (front and rear) and a revamped interior with a better finish. The cabin is practically the same as the brothers Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8, but the digital instrument panel comes from the entry-level SUV Tiggo 3X.

The engine of the Tiggo 5X Pro is the well-known 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo flex with 150 hp and 21.4 kgfm of torque. However, along with the restyling, he swapped the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox for the simulated nine-speed CVT gearbox. The combination debuted on the now-deceased Arrizo 5 and then migrated to the midfielder Arrizo 6.

