Cars to spend little: 7 good used automatics for up to R$ 60 thousand – 02/24/2022

Until recently, a car with automatic transmission was a privilege for the few. You had to have a good budget to buy a zero-km vehicle, or else resort to the few options in the used market, usually vehicles in the mid-range category and above.

This scenario has changed a lot in the last ten years, when manufacturers started to offer this comfort item in simpler models like Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20, just to name a few examples. Others quickly drank from this same source, as the national preference for automatic cars was growing.

Over the years, these models ceased to be novelties and gradually enriched the used market, which today is full of great options.

Considering cars up to five years old, it is already possible to buy some that cost less than the cheapest national cars of the moment, Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid. In this week’s column, I gathered seven options with prices ranging between R$50,000 and R$60,000.

Toyota Etios X 2017 Image: Disclosure

Toyota Etios X 1.3 2017

Anyone looking for an automatic car that has a maximum of five years and wants to pay the lowest possible amount doesn’t even need to look at the next options. The Toyota Etios is the cheapest of all, in its entry-level “X” version with a 1.3 16v engine.

In the 2017 model, the first to offer the 4-speed automatic gearbox as an option, the Etios has a Fipe table of BRL 51,000. It’s almost a consensus that its look is not the best, but the car is so good, that we even forget about this detail.

Although this version is the simplest, the electric steering, air conditioning, windows and electric locks are present. Other relevant changes in the 2017 model were the adoption of the digital panel and improvements in the engines, which became more powerful. For R$ 5 thousand more, you can consider the “XS” version, which comes with a 1.5 16v motor, sound system and speed controller.

Citroen C3 Image: Disclosure

Citroen C3 Attraction 2018

The second cheapest has a more attractive look and excellent value for money. The Citroën C3 has had an automatic transmission option since 2008, but it was only from the 2018 model onwards that it became interesting, as it changed the problematic 4-speed gearbox for a much more reliable 6-speed gearbox.

The Attraction entry version has a Fipe table of R$53,000 and even comes with automatic air conditioning and a multimedia center with cell phone mirroring.

The engine is the well-known 1.6 16v, which is not the most economical, but considering what the car delivers and the price charged, the C3 is worth considering.

The more complete versions, Tendance and Exclusive, are much more expensive and cost R$61,000 and R$62,500, respectively. They add interesting items, such as a Zenith windshield and alloy wheels, but they are not worth it because of this huge price difference.

Nissan March Image: Disclosure

Nissan March SV 2017

In third place is the late Nissan March, which unfortunately has been discontinued, but has been missed, at least for me. Like the Etios, it now has an automatic transmission option for the 2017 model, with the difference that it is a CVT type. It fit like a glove on the model, which remained very economical, even with the strong 1.6 16v engine.

The “SV” version has a Fipe table of R$ 54,000 and is already quite complete, with electric steering, air conditioning, electric windows, locks and mirrors and a sound system.

But beware: it is worth considering the “SL” version, which costs only R$ 1,000 more, and has several improvements, such as automatic air conditioning, multimedia center with reverse camera and better quality fabric upholstery.

Peugeot 208 Image: Disclosure

Peugeot 208 Allure 2018

A direct relative of the Citroën C3, the Peugeot 208 also gained a 6-speed automatic transmission on the 2018 model, along with the same 1.6 16v engine that still equips the 208 zero-km.

The equipment package is one of the best on this list, as it includes side airbags, panoramic roof, two-zone automatic air conditioning, speed controller and multimedia center with cell phone mirroring, all from the simplest version, the Allure, which has a Fipe table of R$ 57 thousand.

Above this version, there is still the Griffe, which reaches almost R$ 70 thousand and offers little more, in addition to being well beyond the price limit of this list. Definitely not worth the extra R$13,000.

Chevrolet Onix Image: Disclosure

Chevrolet Onix LT 2017

The best seller of the last few years charges the price of fame in the used market. Coldly analyzing what it offers and the price charged, it is not worth it compared to others that have already been mentioned here. But for those who value liquidity and low devaluation, you will be well served with Onix.

The 2017 model is one of the most interesting, not only for the slight restyling of the body, but for improvements in the engine, which became more efficient, in the steering assistance, which became electric, and in the multimedia center, which gained cell phone mirroring.

The 6-speed automatic transmission is only paired with the 1.4 8v engine, modest in performance but low maintenance cost. The “LT” version has a Fipe table of R$ 61,500 for the 2017 model, a little above the limit of this list, but within a negotiation margin to reach R$ 60,000 round. The “LTZ” version reaches R$ 65 thousand, and offers little more to compensate for this greater investment.

Hyundai HB20 Image: Disclosure

Hyundai HB20 Comfort 2017

In this year 2022, the Hyundai HB20 completes 10 years on the market and has a lot to celebrate. Since its launch, it already had the automatic transmission as an option, always in versions with a 1.6 16v engine, but it had only four gears and the car gained a reputation for being gastão.

In the 2016 model, the transmission now has six gears and has improved a lot in this regard, but as I am only considering used cars with a maximum of five years, I will take the 2017 model as an example, which has a Fipe table of R$ 61.5 thousand in the Comfort version, and comes equipped with power steering, air conditioning, electric windows and locks.

The media center has mirroring, but it was an optional item, so it’s worth paying attention to that, since the table value is the same. Like Onix, it charges dearly for its good reputation in the market and is far from the best option, in my opinion.

VW Goal Image: Disclosure

Volkswagen Gol MSI 2019

Last option, the VW Gol automatic is even in price with the Onix and HB20, the same R$ 61.5 as in the Fipe table. But it has a good advantage over them and everyone else on this list, which is the fact that it is a 2019 model, something important for those who want to pay little for the newest model possible.

This was the first year of Gol with a real automatic transmission, in this case a 6-speed gearbox, the same that equips almost all VWs today.

It’s the good old Gol, without many luxuries, but with recognized robustness and low maintenance cost. The engine is the excellent and efficient 1.6 16v, the same as some versions of Fox, Polo, Virtus and Golf.

It has air conditioning, power steering, power windows and locks. The version is unique, but has optional packages, with the multimedia center with cell phone mirroring being the most important item and worth considering when searching, since the list price is the same.