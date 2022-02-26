CEO says IRB (IRBR3) is on track and shows recovery, but analysts remain cautious; stock falls after swing

Still impacted by the effects of Covid-19, the results of IRB Brasil (IRBR3) in the 4th quarter are “in the right direction”, but still not at the level desired by the company’s management, said this Friday (25) the president (CEO) ) Raphael de Carvalho in teleconference with analysts.

According to him, “IRB is on the right path”, as the business is “resilient and is already showing recovery”.

However, market analysts are still skeptical about the company, while the market reaction was negative to the result, although the action has softened the losses. In this Friday’s session, at 1:07 pm (Brasilia time), the shares fell 2.22%, to R$ 3.09, after reaching losses of 5.38%, to R$ 2.99, at the lowest of the day .

In the balance sheet for the 4th quarter of 2021 released Thursday, the reinsurer recorded an accounting loss of R$ 370.9 million, a reduction of 42.4% compared to the losses for the same period in 2020. was negative by R$683 million, a 54% lower year-on-year loss.

Both Citi and Credit Suisse noted that the numbers were negative.

Credit Suisse analysts see that IRB’s profitability has been heavily impacted by the international segment and the company has tight capital, limiting business growth. “IRB is open to exploring different alternatives to boost its regulatory indicators,” says Credit Suisse. Analysts have an underperform recommendation (below market average performance) for the paper, with a target price of BRL 5, still a 58% upside potential compared to the previous day’s close.

Citi pointed out that the trends of previous quarters were maintained, but the numbers still had bad surprises. Analysts assess that persistent and high negative results are putting pressure on the company’s capital. “IRB Brasil’s problems seem bigger and the company is taking a long time to present positive results”, they say. They reinforce that the long-term projections for the company remain low. They reinforce the sales recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$ 3.70, still up 17% from the closing on Thursday (24).

The numbers still have direct impacts from Covid-19, especially for the almost BRL 150 million that the company paid or provisioned related to Covid claims.

According to Willy Jordan, Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at IRB Brasil, both in 2020 and in 2021 around 80% of claims referred to the last three years of underwriting. In 2022 the claims will come from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 harvests, causing the impacts of previous harvests to be significantly reduced.

Strategy is to expand domestic market share

The year 2021, according to the IRB board, was to consolidate the reconfiguration of the organization’s leadership. The focus is now on expanding its share of the domestic insurance market to leverage the company’s competitive advantages.

“We see sustainable IRB with at least 2/3 in the domestic market. Latin America is an area of ​​natural extension of these competitive advantages and the rest of the world is more complementary”, said Raphael de Carvalho.

According to him, risk dilution is one of the pillars for sustainable growth. “We look to be present in more businesses, but in each one of them to be more under control”.

The life and rural segments accounted for 46% of IRB’s claims in 2021. And 59% of claims in 2021 come from contracts abroad, “indicating that the loss ratio would decrease with greater concentration in the domestic market”, according to Willy Jordan.

2022 will be a turning point for the IRB

Although heavily impacted by previous years, IRB Brasil’s results should be better in 2022, with a robust IRB in solvency and assets, said Raphael de Carvalho.

The expectation is for a more positive 2022 than 2021 and 2020 supported by a better national economy for this year. The company expects to have less impact from Covid-19 on business and projects a more positive interest rate scenario. “It is the year in which the trust that our customers have shown in this organization will continue to happen and make it viable, together with the maturing of the subscription policy, for a more positive year for the organization”, said Raphael.

The strategic plan being implemented by the new administration of IBR begins to bring results in 2022, highlighted the president of the insurer. “This business has its dynamics, its time, and this begins to materialize in 2022 in a more explicit way”, projects Raphael.

While analysts remain pessimistic, Luiz Barsi Filho, one of the largest individual investors on the Exchange, recently told the InfoMoney who took advantage of the recent fall in IRB shares on the 4th, when the price reached R$ 2.82, to buy more shares in the company. He increased the stake in his capital more – and almost “for free”, as he defines it. It is estimated that he disbursed R$ 4.5 million in the operation.

