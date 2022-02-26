Chamber approves project that authorizes SUS to apply drugs with indication different from that recommended by Anvisa – Notícias

02/23/2022 – 21:10

• Updated on 02/23/2022 – 22:42

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (23) the project that allows the Unified Health System (SUS) to prescribe and apply drugs with an indication of use different from that approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) if this is recommended by the Commission. National Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec). The proposal (PL 1613/21), authored by the Federal Senate, will be sent for presidential sanction.

The basic text of the project was approved by the deputies in December of last year. In today’s session, the Plenary of the Chamber concluded the vote after rejecting all highlights presented by the parties in an attempt to remove excerpts from the text.

According to the project, scientific evidence on the efficacy, effectiveness and safety of the drug for the new use must be demonstrated, with standardization in a protocol established by the Ministry of Health.

The use of medication or product recommended by the commission and purchased through international multilateral organizations, such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), is also allowed for use in public health programs of the ministry and its related entities.

technical competence

Regarding the administrative process necessary to incorporate a certain drug or procedure by the SUS, the project determines that the distribution to the rapporteur must be random and respect the specialization and technical competence required for the analysis of the matter, and the procedural acts must be publicized.

economic evaluation

As for the economic evaluation of the inclusion of the drug or procedure within the scope of the SUS, which needs to be compared with the benefits and costs of the technologies already incorporated, the project determines that the methodologies used must be included in the regulation and be widely disseminated, including in relation to the indicators and cost-effectiveness parameters used in combination with other criteria.

rejected points

This Wednesday, all the highlights presented by the parties were rejected:

– highlight of Podemos intended to remove from the project the determination of which methodologies for analyzing the economic advantage of the drug are included in the regulation;

– PT’s highlight intended to exclude the possibility of SUS prescribing and applying drugs with indication of use different from that approved by Anvisa, as well as purchasing from multilateral organizations a drug recommended by Conitec.

Two other PT highlights dealt with these two authorizations separately: drugs with different indication of use and international purchase of drugs.

Reporting – Eduardo Piovesan

Editing – Pierre Triboli