Check out how to download apps from Google Play on your computer

There is the possibility of downloading applications on your computer and it is very simple, after all, you just need to have your Google account linked to your cell phone. In this way, you can install, delete or reinstall directly from the computer, without having to touch the phone, and this is a great option to use while the phone is charging. So check it out now how to download apps from google play on your computer.

How it works?

It’s just four steps for you to download applications from Google Play on your computer in a practical and easy way. Check now what they are!

Open your browser, access the Google Play website and then log in with the same account that is registered on your cell phone. After these steps, check if the phrase “this app is available for your device” appears. If yes, click the “Install” button for the download to start. Once this is done, now enter your Google login and password. Then confirm the device and start the download. Ready! As long as you are connected to the internet, the new application will be available on your cell phone.

Find out which devices are linked

In addition, you can also find out, through your computer, which cell phones are linked to your Google account. Furthermore, this procedure is very simple, since it only takes two steps and anyone can do it. See more!