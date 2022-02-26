check out the power of some teas for your health!

Medicinal teas have been used by many people for centuries. The wealth of medicinal plants available in nature means a lot to them, since knowing each one of them and their properties is synonymous with a lot of wisdom.

Thus, many peoples assigned specific people the function of knowing each plant and its properties, such as the so-called doctors, sages, healers, among others. On the other hand, today technology can facilitate the knowledge of these medicinal plants and make people know them in the palm of their hand.

the powers of tea

Medicinal teas are made from herbs that have principles responsible for fighting and treating some diseases. So, there are teas for colic, headaches, colds, sinusitis and others.

In addition, they are nutritious drinks for very cold days, as in addition to protecting against colds, teas warm up and give a feeling of well-being. Here are some herbal tea options:

lemon balm tea

Generally, grandmothers used to always grow a lemon balm tree in the backyard. Melissa tea, as it is also known, is a great calming, analgesic and antispasmodic. In addition, it promotes relaxation of blood vessels, assisting in blood pressure and improves sleep.

Mint tea

Peppermint tea is great for treating menstrual cramps, asthma, sinus infections, and colds. In addition, mint is also a strong ally against headaches.

passion fruit peel tea

Passion fruit bark tea helps in cases of high blood pressure, and people who suffer from insomnia problems can also benefit. That’s because it has properties that help relax muscles, reduce anxiety and control pressure.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that, even though teas have several benefits, it is important to consume them carefully. It is necessary to pay attention to its consumption and the use of medicines, because teas can interfere with the effect of some substances. So, look for the tea that you like the most, but use it with caution and choose to prepare weaker teas. Generally, professionals warn not to consume them daily.