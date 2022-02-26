Check the results of Quina 5790 and Lotofácil 2458 this Friday (25/2)

posted on 02/25/2022 20:00

On Friday night (Feb. 25), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5790 contests; Lotofácil’s 2458; 2280 from Lotomania and 213 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of BRL 1.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 26-27-37-41-42.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 900 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4
Column 2: 1
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 6
Column 5: 9
Column 6: two
Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 10.6 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-04-06-10-13-16-18-23-30-36-43-44-51-62-65-69-70-74-83-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-06-08-10-11-12-16-18-21-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

