Check your PIS by CPF and find out if you have money to receive

PIS is a right of workers in the private sector that is linked to the PIS/Pasep allowance, unemployment insurance and other benefits. Salary bonus payments are made annually, through deposits made by Caixa Econômica Federal.

This year, the transfers for the base year 2020 will be made, as the government ended up delaying payments last year. These deposits will be made until March 2022. The amounts and availability of the benefit can be consulted through the Work Card application, available for Android and iOS.

See how to query PIS by CPF

This consultation can also be done through the Caixa Trabalhador app. See the step by step below:

Get the app;

Open the app and enter your CPF in the login area;

Enter your Gov.br password;

After entering, just go to the top corner of the screen, where the PIS details are;

In the same application is the option to ask questions.

If the citizen does not have an account on the Gov.br platform, he will need to create one for free. This registration will require the worker’s full name, date of birth, e-mail and CPF. The PIS consultation by CPF can also be made through the Service Center, by number 158.

Who is entitled to receive PIS?

Private sector workers who are active and: