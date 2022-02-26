Chernobyl: Nuclear plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has peak radiation

Victoria Gill

BBC News Science Reporter

1 hour ago

photo caption, Chernobyl contains several nuclear waste containment facilities to prevent radioactive materials from spreading.

A spike in radiation was recorded near Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russian forces, according to monitoring data.

Invading Russian troops took control of the plant – the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986 – on Thursday (24/2), according to Ukraine’s government. Radiation levels rose about 20-fold on Thursday, according to monitoring stations.

But experts say another major nuclear disaster is “extremely unlikely”.

The increase was caused by heavy military vehicles churning contaminated soil in the 4,000 square kilometer exclusion zone around the abandoned power plant, Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

The biggest spike was recorded near the damaged reactor. Radiation levels are constantly monitored.

Near the reactor, a person would normally receive a radiation dose of about three units (called microsieverts) every hour. But on Thursday, that number jumped to 65.

Professor Claire Corkhill, an expert on nuclear materials at the University of Sheffield, told the BBC the peak was “quite localized” and there were increases along key routes in and out of the zone around the reactor.

“Increased movement of people and vehicles in and around the Chernobyl zone has raised radioactive dust that is on the ground,” Corkhill said.

“As long as there is no more movement, [a radiação] should decrease again in the next few days.”

But any military activity in the zone is worrying.

Russian troops captured the plant, which is about 130 kilometers north of the capital Kiev, after a battle with Ukrainian forces, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian officials fought to defend it “so that the tragedy of 1986 is not repeated”. He called the Russian attack on Chernobyl a “declaration of war against all of Europe”.

Russian officials did not comment on the matter.

Chernobyl contains several nuclear waste containment facilities — including the so-called “new safe containment” — a huge protective dome covering reactor number four, whose explosion caused the 1986 disaster.

“These buildings are designed for containment, to keep radioactive materials inside them, but they’re not necessarily shielded: they’re not designed to operate in a war zone,” Corkhill said.

Radioactivity at the plant has declined significantly since 1986. “And what released the radioactivity was a big fire,” Corkhill said.

But she makes it clear that a repeat of that disaster is “extremely unlikely.” Far more worrisome is if there is any close combat to Ukraine’s other functioning nuclear reactors.

Nuclear Policy expert Professor James Acton wrote on Thursday: “Chernobyl lies within a large uninhabited space. Ukraine’s other reactors are not isolated like Chernobyl.

“Nuclear plants are not designed for war zones.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Ukraine reported on Friday that the country’s nuclear power reactors continued to operate “safely”.