Chernobyl: Nuclear plant seized by Russia in Ukraine has peak radiation

  • Victoria Gill
  • BBC News Science Reporter

Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Chernobyl contains several nuclear waste containment facilities to prevent radioactive materials from spreading.

A spike in radiation was recorded near Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russian forces, according to monitoring data.

Invading Russian troops took control of the plant – the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986 – on Thursday (24/2), according to Ukraine’s government. Radiation levels rose about 20-fold on Thursday, according to monitoring stations.

But experts say another major nuclear disaster is “extremely unlikely”.

The increase was caused by heavy military vehicles churning contaminated soil in the 4,000 square kilometer exclusion zone around the abandoned power plant, Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

