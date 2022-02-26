City hall authorizes payment of food stamps to health workers

Complementary benefit is the result of an agreement between the municipality and the categories

By Adriel Mattos | 02/25/2022 12:07

Health agent during a visit to a resident of the Capital. (Photo: Publicity/Sesau)
The City Hall of the Capital authorized the payment of R$ 494 as food aid to all community health agents, public health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases. The decree was published in an extra edition of Diogrande (Diário Oficial de Campo Grande) on Thursday (24).

The benefit will be paid concurrently with the food stamp provided for in the Municipal Public Servant Statute. All permanent servants and licensees holding a commissioned position are eligible, except for a position of trust greater than 200% or a commissioned position, from symbols DCA-1 through DCA-5.

In addition, anyone who is assigned to another public agency at the state or federal spheres or who has unjustified absence, delays that exceed one working day, more than two days of dismissal without pay or who is holding an elective position will not be entitled.

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the benefit was fixed after agreement with the categories in the annual review of salaries. In addition to this new one, the food allowance rose to around R$500. The productivity surcharge was also readjusted, the latter having a variable amount.

