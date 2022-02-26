Conflict between Ukraine and Russia may make bread more expensive in Brazil; understand

posted on 02/25/2022 18:16



One of the most common foods on Brazilian tables may have its value readjusted in response to the conflict in Ukraine – (credit: Agência Brasil/Reprodução)

The Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory is already showing signs that it will have a strong impact on the world and the effects of the conflict may be felt by Brazilians who buy bread daily in the country’s bakeries or markets. The value of the product, one of the most traditional of Brazilian tables, could be higher if the conflict extends, since Russia is the largest producer and exporter of wheat in the world, the cereal that makes bread.

With the fear that Putin’s nation will not be able to export wheat, the international market that deals in cereals has already shown an immediate reaction. From the US announcement about the possible invasion to Putin’s order, in the early hours of Thursday (2/24), wheat prices traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) accumulated a rise of 16.3%.

The uncertainty, which brings the alert of shortages to the importing nations, will make the other sources of the cereal increase the prices of bags of wheat. This is what could happen with Argentina, the main wheat exporter to Brazil. According to the Brazilian Wheat Industries Association (Abitrigo), the neighboring nation produces 60% of the wheat consumed in the country.

The expectation is that the Argentines will increase the price, influenced by the international market and the increase in demand, caused by the departure of Russia and also of Ukraine, the fourth largest producer of wheat in the world. If the value of the product does not increase, Argentines may be overburdened or suffer losses, as the dollar price also begins to rise after a decline on Wednesday (2/23) – from R$5 to R$5.10 .

In addition, there may be a risk of shortages, but only if the war lasts for a long time. This is because other importers will be able to request the cereal from Argentina, which, according to Abitrigo, has already sold more than 13 million tons of the 20 million it harvested this season. However, the president of Abitrigo, Rubens Barbosa, calls for caution and calm in the formation of scenarios.

“If there is greater demand for Argentine wheat, it could be a risk. At the moment, the market demands a lot of caution. We need to wait and see the evolution of the situation and how the global wheat market and the Argentine supply will be”, said Rubens.

The good news for Brazilians is that the current crop was already bought for the price before the war. If the conflict does not last, the pockets of families will not be affected. The problem, as pointed out by the marketing director of the foundation and the Union of Bakery and Confectionery Industries of São Paulo (Sampapão) is that “in a war we know when it starts, but not when or how it ends”.