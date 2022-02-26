Contrary to Bolsonaro, Brazil imposes a critical tone on Russia at the UN

O Brazilian ambassador at the United Nations (UN), Ronaldo Costa Filhoclashed with the speech dubious and warm of the president Jair Bolsonaro about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and harshly condemned the military action set in motion by the Kremlin during a meeting of the security advice of the entity, this Friday (25).

“The security concerns expressed by the Russian Federation in recent years, particularly regarding the strategic balance in Europe, do not give Russia the right to threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of another state,” the diplomat told his peers.

Costa followed through and made the words even harder against Russia, appealing to the consequences of warlike actions of this nature.

“As we hear reports of mounting civilian casualties, fear and devastation in Ukraine, a scenario that any war inevitably generates, our main objective now is to immediately stop the ongoing hostilities. How should we do this? First, the Security Council must respond quickly to the use of force against the territorial integrity of a member state. A line has been crossed, and this Council cannot remain silent”, reinforced the Itamaraty member.

Until now, the Brazilian government has been presenting a more discreetproposing as a solution a “negotiated exit” between the parts, without condemning by name the invasion carried out by Putin. The Brazilian head of state himself had been restrained in words, when he addressed the military crisis, on Thursday (23).

“War is of no interest to anyone. In the next few hours we will have a meeting to assess what is happening, but Brazil has its position. Remembering, who talks about these issues is the President of the Republic”, said the president, which awoke reviews from dozens of countries.

Bolsonaro had already said that it was “Solidarity with Russia”, when he was visiting the Eurasian country last week. your chancellor, Carlos Françahas also done deaf ears to the conflict, limiting itself to talking about the possibility that the Brazilian government withdraw national citizens who live in Ukraine.

“This plan involves contact with neighboring countries. We will only get the Brazilians out of there when we have the necessary conditions for this to happen in a safe and orderly manner. We’re looking at land convoys, railroads, highways. The airspace is closed, but we are focused”, argued França.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskythanked for the social networks Brazil’s initiative to condemn Russian military action, as well as to other countries who also hardened the speech against Moscow at the meeting of the UN Security Council.