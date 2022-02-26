Council of Europe ‘suspends’ Russia over Ukraine invasion

Measure is temporary, and organization informs that communication channels are open

Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP President Vladimir Putin authorized the invasion of Russian troops into Ukrainian territories



The Council of Europe decided to ‘suspend’, this Friday, the 25th, the participation of Russian diplomats and delegates in the main bodies of the pan-European organization. The decision is a response to the onslaught of Russia Against the Ukraine . The measure directly affects the Committee of Ministers and the Parliamentary Assembly, but not the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). In the statement, the Council informed that the suspension is temporary and that it leaves the communication channels open. According to the organization, “Russia remains a member of the Council of Europe and part of its conventions, especially the European Convention on Human Rights”.

On Thursday, the 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine in the morning and started another war with the region. In 2014 the same had already happened and ended with the annexation of Crimea. On Friday, the second day of the attacks, Russian troops arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. According to the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, the attack represents a clear violation of the statute. As a result of these acts, several European countries and the United States began to adopt sanctions as a way to stop the acts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who continue to increasingly enter Ukrainian territory.