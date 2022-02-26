Countries apply new sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine started on Thursday (24) by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has already resulted in the death of at least 137 people, has provoked a wave of international sanctions against Moscow, especially by Western countries.

After the summit of its leaders, the European Union (EU) announced a tightening of sanctions against Russia in the energy, finance and transport sectors, but so far without including the Swift banking network, which allows receiving or issuing payments in Worldwide.

It is about “drastically” limiting Russia’s access to European capital markets. The EU also seeks to reduce the country’s access to “crucial technologies” such as electronics and computing.

According to the draft project obtained by AFP, the measures include a ban on exports of aeronautical and aerospace technology, parts and services, as well as equipment for the renovation of oil refineries.

In addition, the sanctions affect individuals in circles of power, with the freezing of assets or a ban on entry into EU territory, which are in addition to those applied on Wednesday against personalities close to Putin.

Belarus, accused of involvement in the invasion, will be subject to additional measures.

US President Joe Biden announced a series of new sanctions against Russian banks, elite representatives and commercial establishments.

Four additional banks, including the country’s two largest (Sberbank and VTB Bank), will be sanctioned and more than half of Russia’s technology imports will be banned.

The energy group Gazprom and other major companies in the country will not be able to obtain financing in the credit markets of the West, a measure that was already applied against the Russian government.

Washington also expanded the list of punished Russian oligarchs and limited exports to Russia of technology products destined for the defense and aeronautics sectors.

In addition, the Treasury Department announced sanctions against 24 Belarusian people and organizations.

The UK has imposed a series of sanctions against the banking sector, technology imports and five businessmen from Russia. The country also closed its airspace to the airline Aeroflot.

In addition to the five banks already affected by sanctions announced on Tuesday, the giant VTB entered the crosshairs and had its assets frozen in British territory. The new measures “will allow Russian banks to be completely excluded from the British financial sector,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The measures will also prevent public and private companies from obtaining funds in the UK and limit the amount of money Russians can hold in their British bank accounts.

In total, 100 new entities are targeted by the UK authorities.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced sanctions against Russia that include an “asset freeze and visa suspension for Russian persons and organizations”.

He also announced measures “on exports to Russian army-linked organizations” and on “general-purpose goods such as semiconductors.”

Canada will adopt sanctions against “58 Russian persons and entities”, announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Among those affected are the ministers of defence, finance and justice, as well as the Russian mercenary group Wagner, considered close to Putin.

Canada also canceled CAD 700 million (US$550 million) export permits to Russia, primarily for products from the aerospace, information technology and mining sectors.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a “second round” of sanctions against four financial institutions and 25 people linked to four entities responsible for the development and sale of military equipment.

He also indicated that other sanctions are planned, especially against more than 300 Russian lawmakers who voted in favor of the “illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

Switzerland has decided not to align itself with Western sanctions on Russia, but will act to prevent the country from being used by Moscow to ‘circumvent’ the punitive measures that affect the Russian government, declared its president Ignazio Cassis.