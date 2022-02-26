Covid and the risk of heart disease – Health

Symptoms of an infection by SARS-CoV-2 depend on the seriousness of the infection and the strain involved. These include loss of smell, lung problems, clotting disorders, fever, cough and so on. Over the past year, we’ve found that some symptoms can take months to go away, even after the infection has cleared up. This persistence is called long covid.

Now, two years after the start of the pandemic, the first studies are published that describe the long-term consequences of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. One of these studies shows that people who have been infected have a higher risk of suffering cardiovascular disease. In the research, carried out in hospitals for war veterans in the United States, three groups were compared.

The first includes 153,760 people diagnosed with covid between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and who did not die in the first 30 days after infection. Of this group, 131,612 had mild cases and were not hospitalized, 16,760 were hospitalized and, of these, 5,388 were in ICUs.

The second group includes 637,647 people who did not get covid in that period, and the third, 5,859,411 people monitored before the covid appeared. All were followed up for one year.

What the scientists found is that the group that had contracted covid is more likely to have cardiovascular problems in the following year compared to the other two groups. For example, in the group of people who had covid, there were ten more cases of atrial fibrillation in every thousand people; 13 more cases of heart failure; 5 more cases (always in every thousand people) of strokes and so on.

This increased risk in the year following infection was detected for more than ten cardiovascular disorders. The study also shows that the risk is greater the greater the severity of the disease.

Data were collected among people who had not yet been vaccinated. As most vaccines prevent more severe cases of covid, it is believed that the risk should be lower among those vaccinated, but we will only know this when the vaccinated population has been followed for more than a year.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE WORK IS AT: LONG-TERM CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES OF COVID-19 NATURE MEDICINE: HTTPS://DOI.ORG/10.1038/S41591-022-01689-3 2022

* IS A BIOLOGIST, PHD IN CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY AT CORNELL UNIVERSITY AND AUTHOR OF THE ARRIVAL OF THE NEW CORONAVIRUS IN BRAZIL; LOTUS LEAF, MOSQUITO SLIDE; AND THE LONG MARCH OF THE CANNIBAL CRICKETS