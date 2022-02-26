Crammed, civilians flee on crowded trains from Kiev to Polish border

posted on 02/26/2022 08:27



(credit: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

The arrival of Russian troops in Kiev early yesterday prompted thousands of city residents to flee to western Ukraine. The capital was targeted in less than 24 hours by two air strikes by Vladimir Putin’s forces. Crowded train platforms, cramped trains and the fear of walking on the streets amid military and bombs have become part of the landscape.

Looking for a safe place, the Ukrainians huddled on the station’s platforms waiting for boarding. A convoy that left early yesterday evening (afternoon in Brasília) was carrying entire families, young people, children and the elderly. The report of Estadão accompanied the flight from Kiev to Poland.

Ukrainians were even crammed into the aisles, traveling standing on the path that would take them to the Polish border 900 kilometers away. To Warsaw, capital of Poland, would be a 20-hour journey.

In the midst of desperation to leave Ukraine in a hurry and in an impromptu boarding, whoever had a suitcase had to throw it into the car through the window. A woman warned: “Boys, we have to go. You already have the documents. Let’s go.”

Voltage

Kiev residents who risk leaving their homes in search of a refuge or even an escape route from the city have come across the military on the streets. With deserted streets and the sound of bombs, anyone trying to film what is happening is warned that recording is not allowed.

The morning atmosphere in the city was tense. Foreign journalists were told by local authorities to switch downtown hotels to safer locations.

The UN estimates that more than 50,000 Ukrainians have already fled from Russian troops, heading to the west of the country, and that number could reach 5 million. While Poland and Moldova are the preferred destination for most civilians, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees warns that Romania, Slovakia and the Baltic countries could also see a large influx in the coming weeks.

Most Ukrainians arriving in Przemysl, Poland, are women, children and the elderly. President Volodmyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a decree mandating that men aged between 18 and 60 must fight for the country, hoping to increase the Ukrainian army’s chances of defending itself.

One of the women on the convoy wept as she recounted upon arrival in Poland how her husband was forcibly dragged from the train they were on at the border crossing. “Even if the man was traveling with his son, he wouldn’t be able to cross the border, even with a child,” said the woman, who only provided her first name, Daria.

volunteers

At border crossings in Poland, Ukrainians arrived on foot, by car and train – some with their pets – and were greeted by Polish officials and volunteers offering food and hot drinks.

Some have sought to join relatives who have already settled in Poland and other European Union countries, whose strong economies have attracted Ukrainian workers for many years.

The first stop was at the train station in Przemysl, a city in southeastern Poland that is a transit point for many. Ukrainians slept on mattresses and chairs as they waited to continue their next steps, relieved to escape the bombings in Kiev and elsewhere. (*WITH AP)

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.