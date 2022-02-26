Dawn has ‘intense fighting’ on arrival in Kiev; Ukraine sees decisive night for capital

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the early hours of Saturday 26 (local time) “intense fighting” near Vasylkiv, a city located less than thirty kilometers from the capital Kiev.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Vladimir Putin’s troops were preparing a final offensive to take Kiev. Mayor Vitali Klitschko also warned that Russian forces are “very close to the capital” and projected that dawn would be “difficult” for the city.

“Intense fighting is underway in the city of Vasylkiv in the Kiev region, where the occupiers are trying to land a group [de soldados]”, says a statement from the Ukrainian military released by the CNN from United States.

The US broadcaster also reported a series of explosions in the outskirts of Kiev around 2 am on Saturday (9 pm on Friday in Brazil). However, it was not possible to identify the exact origin and location of the sounds.

Shortly before, in the first few minutes of Saturday, the American newspaper New York Times reported several bursts of gunfire in central Kiev. Ukrainian military records that Russian soldiers have entered a district north of the capital and that “sabotage groups” are already operating in the city.