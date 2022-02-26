Did you know that drinking Coke can weaken your bones?

Soft drinks in general are drinks that do not have a relevant nutritional value, given the low number of vitamins they have. In this way, they are not positive for health and when consumed in exaggeration, they bring some harm. Among them is the weakening of bones. Keep reading to understand.

Relationship between soda and bones

Consuming Coca-Cola often can be bad for the body, increasing the risk of cancer, diabetes, fluid retention, among others. In this sense, it is also highlighted how much it can affect bone health. That’s because, by consuming too much of this drink, you are weakening your bones and making them more vulnerable to fractures.

Some studies show that other soft drinks, such as Guaraná Antartica, also produce changes in the bones. However, cola drinks are much more decisive in terms of bone strength. In these researches, the alteration of bones is associated with caffeine, which is put in different proportions in these drinks.

In addition to this, soft drinks also have high levels of phosphoric acid, a substance that affects the absorption of calcium in the body. It is worth mentioning that this is an extremely important compound in strengthening bones and teeth. Therefore, high consumption of these drinks can bring osteoporosis to the bones, as well as tooth decay.

Other interesting facts about the topic

In view of the relationship with caffeine, a study was carried out with coffee, since it also has a large amount of this compound. Thus, the results show that coffee has similar effects to cola-based soft drinks on our body.

In addition, this bone deficiency has been found to be more common in women. The explanation given for this was the hormonal factor. In this sense, caffeine disrupts the female hormonal cycle, so that, as women have hormones that influence bone health more directly, they end up being more likely to develop bone problems when consuming too much caffeine.