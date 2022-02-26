Difficulty sleeping? Check out 6 tips to fall asleep earlier

The scene is classic: you turn off the lights, lie in your bed, close your eyes and wait to sleep, to no avail. Sometimes, even tired and trying to get to sleep, the feeling we have is that sleeping is not the simplest of tasks.

If you identify with this scenario, try to put into practice the tips that we separate here and that can make you sleep earlier and better. Check out:

1. Review your habits

It’s not easy to change old habits, especially overnight. So review your routine and try to make small adjustments to your lifestyle. This includes basics like not drinking coffee after 4pm, avoiding alcoholic beverages, keeping your room dark and cool, avoiding screens at night and, of course, eating light meals close to bedtime.

But don’t worry about doing it overnight. Gradually change as much as possible.

2. Practice physical activities

A physically active body needs to rest when night comes. Just try not to go to the gym too close to bedtime, as this can have the opposite effect.

3. Learn to meditate

Meditation is an extremely important activity for your mental health and also for the quality of your sleep. There are several guided meditations on the internet and also on mobile apps. It doesn’t hurt to try!

4. Make your bedroom the perfect environment

At bedtime, keep the curtains closed, the lights off, and the room airy. All of this helps you fall asleep more easily. Oh, and don’t forget to change the bedding often!

5. Leave the problems out

Often we can’t sleep well because we start thinking about bills, marriage crises, problems at work. Try as much as possible to put those thoughts away at bedtime — meditation helps with that too.

6. Avoid naps during the day

If you have trouble sleeping, it’s not a good idea to take that long nap after lunch, as this can further disrupt your sleep at night. If it’s a quick thing, like 15 minutes long, that’s fine, but longer than that is not recommended.

These tips only serve as attempts in sporadic cases of insomnia or difficulty sleeping earlier than normal. If you have persistent sleep problems, don’t hesitate to seek medical help.