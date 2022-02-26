Digital Foundry Says Elden Ring Performs Better With PS4 Version Running On PS5

Facebook

Elden Ring is already available, and while the PC version has performance issues, the PS5 game isn’t an ideal option either, as we pointed out in our review.

The Digital Foundry review has not yet been published as it will be based on the update available at launch. That said, see what the channel has to say about Elden Ring on PS5:

The PS5 is typically operating at a higher frame rate than the Series X, although clearly neither is ideal. The end result is that no console offers a consistent 60fps in the final version. That said, there are workarounds for each platform that are worth considering. The Xbox Series X is greatly enhanced by its system-level support for variable refresh rate (VRR) if you have a compatible display. VRR helps minimize perceived judder in its 45-60fps range in frame rate mode, creating a smoother experience by matching screen refresh to frame rate. This might not be a solution for everyone, but for those with compatible TVs it’s the best option on Xbox right now. Series S users also benefit from VRR here. Given that this platform’s framerate mode runs between 40-60fps at this point it’s a viable choice, albeit not a perfect one, given that the Series S’s performance more often goes to the lower end of this range than the Series X.

Meanwhile, hitting a steady 60fps on PS5 involves another tactic entirely. Unfortunately, VRR support is not available on the Sony machine right now, but as with the network test, simply running the PS4 app on the PS5 drops the framerate to a smooth 60fps. The cost? The game runs at a lower resolution – at what appears to be a reconstructed 1800p – and with lower grass density settings than the native PS5 version. This is fundamentally the PS4 Pro’s code path, using the PS5’s greater horsepower to achieve a more consistent level of performance. Even with these drawbacks, running the PS4 app on the PS5 is currently the best option on any console to achieve a consistent 60fps – and it’s recommended if you value overall performance over image quality and high-end graphics capabilities.