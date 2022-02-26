Discover the orange peel tea that can bring numerous health benefits

Most people tend to discard the orange peel after eating the fruit or using it in a recipe or juice. However, this is not necessary, as the bark can have other purposes and can even be consumed. In this sense, know the orange peel tea and the benefits it can bring to your health.

See also: Check out these amazing recipes for aromatic teas

Is it possible to consume orange peel?

It may seem strange, but consuming orange peel has several health benefits. Among them are: cholesterol regulation, prevention and treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, combating diarrhea and prevention of respiratory diseases.

More than the benefits, there are also several ways to enjoy the orange peel. Want to know examples? Well, below we’ll show you how to make orange peel tea, but beforehand, know that you can mix it with:

Lower leg;

Honey;

Mint and more!

So, in addition to enjoying the advantages that orange peel has for you, the benefits of these other ingredients are also guaranteed. Check out the recipe below and learn how to make orange peel tea.

orange peel tea

To make this tea, you will only need three ingredients: zest of an orange, honey and 300 ml of water. To prepare it, just boil the water, turn off the heat as soon as this occurs and place the peels in the pan. Cover for 10 minutes to infuse. Okay, now just strain, serve and have your tea. If you want, sweeten with honey and add some of the items mentioned above, but it’s good to know exactly when is the ideal time to add each one.

Other ways to reuse orange peel

In addition to orange peel tea, other things can be done to avoid discarding the peel. For example, the white side of the bark can be used to polish and shine solid wood furniture. In addition, it can also be used as a sponge and to repel insects, as they do not like limonene, a compound in oranges.

In addition to this, when having a barbecue, you can replace the sheets of newspaper with orange peels when lighting the barbecue. Finally, if you crush the bark and distribute it in small bags, you can place it in several places in the house, including drawers and closets, as they will leave a pleasant smell and help to prevent mold.