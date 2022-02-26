discover the origin of the song that inspired the hit Paulinha, by the band Calcinha Preta

THE Black Panties band was a great success, especially in 2000’s, and immortalized some songs. “Paulinha”, named after the singer of the musical group, Paulinha Beeis one of them.

What a lot of people don’t know is that the hit of the band Calcinha Preta had as its origin the song “Without You”by the australian duo Air Supply.

.

In the original lyrics, the lover suffers from a breakup and claims to be unable to forget the relationship.

“No, I can’t forget tomorrow / When I think of all my blues / When I had you there and then I let you go / And now it’s only fair that I should let you know / What you should know”says the translation.

In another passage, the translation somewhat resembles the song by Calcinha Preta: “I can’t live, if living is without you / I can’t give, I can’t give anymore.”

In the “Brazilian version” of the song, Daniel Diau suffers a heartbreak and wonders what to do after that.

“Paulinha, tell me, what do I do? / Paulinha, I love you, love / Paulinha, tell me, what do I do? / Paulinha, why did you get married?”says the refrain.

“Paulinha” is not the first, nor the last song that has as origin an international song. US 2000’s, other forró hits were based on international songssuch as “Meu Anjo Azul” (Forró Anjo Azul) from the song “Because of You” (Kelly Clarkson), Sorte (Forró do Muido) from Lucky (Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat) and Se Não Valorizar (Aviões do Muido) Forró), originated from Umbrella (Rihanna).

This cultural trait is not restricted to forró, let alone at that time. O brega also shares this kind of inspiration. A clear example is the song “Só Dá Tu” (2017), by Raphaela Santos, which originates from “I Got You”, by Bebe Rexha.