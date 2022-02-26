Dollar and Ibovespa operate higher on the 2nd day of war in Ukraine

The commercial dollar closed this Friday (25) up 0.99%, sold at R$5.156, a day after the start of Russian attacks on Ukraine, amid the most serious military crisis in Europe since World War II. World (1939-1945). On Thursday, the currency had jumped more than 2%.

The Ibovespa — the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) — rose 1.39%, to 113,141.94 points. Yesterday (24), the indicator had fallen 0.37%.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Recovery in Asia

The performance of the Ibovespa is at odds with the results of stock markets in Asia and the Pacific Ocean region, which rehearsed a recovery in this session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the day up 1.95% after falling 1.81% in the last session. KOSPI, from South Korea, rose 1.06%.

In Hong Kong, however, the Hang Sang amended its second drop, this one of 0.59%. The day before, the index had already fallen 3.21%.

See the performance of some of the main Asian and Pacific indices:

S&P BSE Sensex, India: 2.44%

Nikkei 225, in Japan: 1.95%

KOSPI, in South Korea: 1.06%

Jakarta Composite, Indonesia: 1.03%

SSE Composite, in China: 0.63%

ASX All Ordinaries, in Australia: 0.28%

Hang Sang, in Hong Kong: -0.59%

Attack on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on TV in the early hours of Thursday to say he would carry out a “special military operation” in Donbass, the Russian-majority area of ​​eastern Ukraine. His military command, however, confirmed that “precision weapons are degrading the military infrastructure, air bases and aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow. He has also adopted martial law across the whole of Ukraine — a measure that changes the way in which a country works, setting aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which he called “unprovoked and unwarranted”. For the American, Putin chose a “premeditated war” and “that will bring a catastrophic loss”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a press release.

(With AFP and Reuters)