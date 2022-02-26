Drugs against diabetes, hepatitis and HIV may weaken the action of Sars-CoV-2

posted on 02/26/2022 06:00



(credit: Niaid/Disclosure)

Several drugs approved by the US regulatory body, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including for type 2 diabetes, hepatitis C and HIV, significantly reduce the ability of the delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 to spread through the human body. A team led by scientists at Penn State University found that these drugs inhibit viral enzymes called proteases, which are essential for the coronavirus to replicate in cells.

“Vaccines for Sars-CoV-2 target the spike, but this protein is under strong selection pressure and, as we’ve seen with the omicron, can mutate significantly. There remains an urgent need to have therapeutic agents that target parts of the spike. viruses, in addition to the spike protein, that are not as likely to evolve,” says Joyce Jose, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State and one of the authors of the study, published in the journal Communications Biology.

Previous research has shown that two Sars-CoV-2 proteases — Mpro and Plpro — are promising targets for antiviral development. According to Joyce José, these enzymes are relatively stable. Therefore, they are unlikely to develop drug-resistant mutations quickly. Pfizer’s Covid-19 drug Paxlovid, for example, targets Mpro.

Katsuhiko Murakami, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Penn State, explains that because of their ability to cleave or cut proteins, proteases are essential for the replication of Sars-CoV-2 in infected cells. “The coronavirus produces long proteins from its RNA genome, the polyproteins, which, in an orderly fashion, must be cleaved into individual proteins by these proteases, leading to the formation of functional enzymes and viral proteins to initiate replication of the virus as soon as it enters. in the cell”, he explains. “If you inhibit one of these proteases, the spread of Sars-CoV-2 in the infected person can be stopped.”

Tests

In search of this effect, the team designed an assay to quickly identify the protease inhibitors Mpro and PLpro in live human cells, which allowed them to also assess the toxicity of possible inhibitors. To do this, they tested a library of 64 compounds — including inhibitors of HIV and hepatitis C proteases, cysteine ​​proteases, which occur in certain protozoan parasites, and dipeptidyl peptidase, a human enzyme involved in type 2 diabetes — for their ability to inhibit Mpro or PLpro.

Of the 64 compounds, the team identified 11 that affected Mpro activity and five that affected Plpro activity, based on a cutoff of 50% reduction in protease activity with 90% cell viability. Then, the antiviral activity of these 16 inhibitors against Sars-CoV-2 in live human cells was evaluated. “We found that when cells were pre-treated with the selected inhibitors, only MG-101 affected the entry of the virus into cells”, says Anoop Narayanan, research associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the American university.

variants

By further investigating the mechanism by which MG-101 inhibits the activity of Mpro, the scientists found that this inhibitor mimics the polyprotein and binds in a similar way to the protease, thus blocking its binding. “By understanding how MG-101 binds to the active site, we can design new compounds that can be even more effective,” says Murakami. Now the team is in the process of designing new compounds based on the discovered structures. They also plan to test combination drugs that have already been shown to be effective in in vitro tests and in mice.

Although the scientists have studied the delta variant, they emphasize that the drugs are likely to be effective against the omicron and future strains because they target parts of the virus that are unlikely to mutate significantly. “The development of broad-spectrum antiviral drugs against a wide range of coronaviruses is the ultimate treatment strategy for circulating and emerging infections by this virus”, emphasizes Joyce José. “Our research shows that the redirection of certain FDA-approved drugs that demonstrate effectiveness in inhibiting the activities of Mpro and PLpro may be a useful strategy in the fight against Sars-CoV-2.”

drop in effectiveness

A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine by Providence, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States, confirms the overall effectiveness of vaccines in preventing serious infections resulting from hospitalization for Covid-19, but also shows a substantial decline in protection after six months. months. Completed by a team of physicians and scientists from the Providence Research Network, the research examined data from nearly 50,000 hospital admissions between April and November 2021, finding that the vaccines were 94% effective at preventing hospitalization 50 to 100 days after receipt. injection, but effectiveness dropped to 80.4% between 200 and 250 days later, with declines even faster beyond that timeframe.