Echo Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro and JBL Tour Pro Plus: which one to choose?

Headphones have become smart devices, featuring advanced features to offer the best audio quality, as well as features that make the user’s day to day easier.

If you want to know which is the best Bluetooth headset for sale in Brazil, with a value of up to a thousand Reis, maybe this article will be useful. In it, we will cover all the features and functionality present in three of the main models of TWS headphones found in Brazilian stores, the recent Amazon Echo Buds 2, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the JBL Tour Pro+.

Echo Buds 2 vs. Galaxy Buds Pro vs. JBL Tour Pro+

Amazon’s Echo Buds 2 is the newest device among the three models we’re going to cover. The Samsung and JBL headphones were launched in early 2021. They all seem to be similar, and as the price difference between them is not that great, this similarity can certainly confuse users.

Next, we will talk about its characteristics by topic.

design

The three models have virtually identical design, being very compact and leaving only a small part of the device out of the ear. While the Galaxy Buds Pro have a glossy paint job, their competitors have a more matte and discreet surface.

JBL Tour Pro+.Source: JBL

As for the case, the Samsung headphones are of the horizontal type, while the Echo Buds 2 and Tour Pro+ cases are vertical. All of them are very tasteful, featuring a premium finish.

ANC resource

Without a doubt, the standout feature present in these three wireless headphones is active noise cancellation (ANC). Through a physical module (hardware), the functionality allows the headphones to attenuate unwanted external noises, especially those that are constant and without variation in tone, such as engine sounds, for example.

In this sense, the Amazon equipment has the ANC with the simplest operation, on or off. The JBL Tour Pro+ has intelligent adaptive ANC, which adapts the level of cancellation according to the environment, which is useful to help the headphones and save battery.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds Pro have manually adjustable ANC, with different levels ideal for each type of environment.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.Source: Samsung

In addition, they have the “Ambient Sound” mode, which turns off the ANC, reduces the volume of the music (if it is playing) and amplifies the voice of the person you are talking to. That way, you can communicate clearly, even in environments with many people. The feature is activated automatically as soon as it notices that the user is chatting.

audio quality

These three Bluetooth headphones have great sound quality, but they have particularities that can make a difference. The Amazon Echo Buds 2 feature 5.7mm dynamic drivers, with a focus on more balanced sound.

The JBL Tour Pro+ has 6.8mm drivers, and features proprietary brand features that promise better sound quality, in addition to the familiar fuller bass.

The Galaxy Buds Pro have separate drivers, one 11 mm for mid and bass and one 6.5 mm for treble. In theory, this allows for crisper, clearer audio. In addition, the headphones support Dolby Atmos.

The sound quality during calls will have the help of six microphones (three on each side) to attenuate noise and wind noise, and that in the three models of headphones.

Amazon Echo Buds 2.Source: Amazon

Drums

Here’s how the headphones perform according to battery life, and during music playback (ANC on):

Echo Buds 2 – up to 5 hours on one charge / up to 15 hours with the case / 15-minute recharge = 2 hours of autonomy;

Galaxy Buds Pro – up to 5 hours on one charge / up to 18 hours with the case / 5-minute recharge = over 1 hour of battery life;

JBL Tour Pro+ – up to 6 hours on a charge / up to 32 hours with the case.

The JBL and Samsung models have native wireless charging, while the feature is optional on the Echo Buds 2.

Conclusion

Although the Echo Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro and JBL Tour Pro+ have similar proposals, when closely observed, the devices present interesting particularities.

Even with great quality and integrated Alexa, Amazon’s model is by far the simplest of the three competitors. The JBL model has a wider battery life as a decoy, especially in conjunction with the use of the case. The Samsung model stands out for presenting more advanced audio hardware and having a feature that allows the user to communicate without having to remove the headphones from the ears.

JBL Tour Pro+ Bluetooth Headset

Up to 32 hours of battery life, 8 hours on earphones plus 24 hours of battery life in the charging case. IPX5 rated 6.8mm dynamic driver, splash water resistant, and Dual Connect technology, use one or two of the headphones for calls or music.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Bluetooth Headset

Galaxy Buds Pro are packed with realistic and immersive sound. It has controllable noise cancellation, automatic device switching, battery life of up to 5 hours per charge and earphone location option.

Echo Buds 2 Bluetooth Headset