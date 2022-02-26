Economic activity index grew 4.5% in 2021

According to data released on February 11 by the Central Bank, the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) accumulated a high of 4.5% last year. This is considered the previous indicator of the development of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Compared to November last year, the index increased by 0.33% in December. Even so, it was below market expectations, which were up 0.5% in the last month of 2021.

The result of 4.5% for 2021 is below that stipulated by the government, which projected a growth of 5.1% for GDP. However, the research is in accordance with the review of data carried out by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

What is the Economic Activity Index?

The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index aims to measure the current evolution of the country’s economic activity. Among the main functions of the IBC-Br are:

Guide the control of inflation;

Influence the definition of the economy’s basic interest rate;

Estimate GDP in the financial market.

For this, the index considers the volume of industrial, agricultural and services production, which are the three main economic sectors in the country. The manufacturing tax also enters into the calculation.

The difference between this and the GDP is the calculation based on the production of the sectors of the economy. The Gross Domestic Product, on the other hand, is a balance between supply and demand for this production.

Scenario for 2022

For this year, the projection made by Ipea for GDP growth was revised from 1.8% to 1.1%. The change was influenced by high inflation, which interfered with the purchasing power of families.

Despite this, the institute points out that Auxílio Brasil can positively influence GDP, as well as increased investments in infrastructure. The forecast may change throughout this year, mainly because of Covid-19, which causes uncertainty in the world economy.

You can check the perspectives made by the Ministry of Economy here.

