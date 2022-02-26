editions, prices, details and where to buy

Elden Ring opens this Friday (25th), and if you haven’t secured your ticket to the Midlands, we can help. With versions for PS4 and PS5, the title has been widely praised by specialized critics and shows itself, as described in previews and reviews, a game capable of defining a generation.

the team of MeuPlayStation prepared this article to provide you with important information about available editions, where you can purchase a copy — digital or physical — and, of course, more details about FromSoftware’s RPG narrative.

Become an Elden Lord

The narrative of Elden Ring had a weight reinforcement in its elaboration. The myths and script of the work had the participation of George RR Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire – which gave rise to the series Game of Thrones, hit by HBO.

After a battle between Marika and one of the gods of the Midlands where no one came out victorious, creatures began to be born without the blessings of the Grace of the Tree, a tree with spiritual powers.

Years later, a Tainted — controlled by players — will be tasked with reclaiming that boon and wielding the power of the Pristine Ring and becoming an Elden Lord. To do so, it will be necessary to explore the challenges of the Midlands and discover all its mysteries.

Game of the Year nominee

Elden Ring has earned an excellent position on OpenCritic, one of the sites where expert critics often share their opinions. On the portal, the game became the highest rated in history. On Metacritic, the ratings were also very high.

Where to buy and how much does Elden Ring cost?

Elden Ring can be found both on the PlayStation Store and at retail. It is worth remembering: the title has a free upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version. Below, we will present the available editions, the advantages and the price of each one of them, starting with the digital ones:

The PS Store Deluxe Edition entitles you to the full game and a Digital Art Book and the official RPG soundtrack. The price is R$ 399.50. The common edition is a little more affordable, R$ 299.90.

As for lovers of physical media, unfortunately there is no special edition of the RPG available, but the price of the PS4 version is more affordable. It also offers free update.

Okay, that’s all you need to know. Ready to explore the Midlands?