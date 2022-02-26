Eiffel Tower takes on the colors of the Ukrainian flag and France prepares to welcome refugees | Ukraine and Russia

The Eiffel Tower, a symbol of France in the world, was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, this Friday (25), as a sign of support for the population of the eastern European country after the military offensive launched by Moscow. The Ukrainian flag was also flown in several French prefectures and some cities are already preparing to welcome refugees.

Like the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin or the Arch of the Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels, the Eiffel Tower is dressed at night in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The Parisian monument, one of the most visited in the world, changed its lighting at the request of the city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in “a sign of support for the Ukrainian population”, indicated the company Sete, which manages the tower.

During the day, several town halls in France hoisted Ukrainian flags on their facades. This was the case in Marseille, the country’s second largest city, as well as Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lyon, Nancy and Lille.

Popular demonstrations are planned over the weekend as a sign of solidarity with Ukrainians. Protests were already registered in Paris on Thursday (24), where hundreds of people gathered outside the Russian embassy. Around 3,000 people also gathered, in the early evening, on the Place de la République, in the center of the capital, waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Putin terrorist” and “solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.

Possible Ukrainian exodus The French are also beginning to mobilize to welcome possible Ukrainian refugees. In the city of Lyon, the third largest in the country, the mayor Gregory Doucet declared this Friday (25) that he is preparing to welcome those who leave Ukraine.

The association France Terre d’asile also said it was ready to contribute. “We were there to welcome the Afghans [após a retirada das tropas norte-americanas do Afeganistão, no ano passado] and we will also be there for the Ukrainians”, declared Delphine Rouilleault, representative of the association.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 100,000 people have fled their homes in Ukraine since the Russian bombing began. The United States estimates that the number of refugees leaving Ukraine could reach 5 million.

In addition to France, other European countries were open to receiving refugees. Poland, Slovakia, Romania and even Hungary, known for its anti-immigration policy, have announced their willingness to take in refugees from Ukraine.

The second day of the war in Ukraine began with reports of explosions in the capital, Kiev, early on Friday (25), around 4:40 am (local time).

According to Reuters, one of the explosions was related to a Russian plane that would have been shot down by the Ukrainian capital’s air defense system (see video below).

Russian plane shot down in Kiev

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has asked people in the Obolon district, near the capital Kiev, to prepare Molotov cocktails, a kind of homemade bomb made with some kind of fuel, to help fight Russian troops.

The conflict that began in the early hours of Thursday (24) is the biggest attack between European countries since World War II. Putin justified the invasion as a measure to protect separatists in the east. The UN has asked him to back off and Joe Biden has said war will be catastrophic.